Construction to begin on Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport runway safety buffer zones

As a federal deadline calling for safety improvements looms, crews at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport are set to begin building new safety buffer zones at each end of the main runway.

According to a construction notice issued by the Toronto Port Authority, construction of two runway end safety areas will begin in mid-July.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport officials said work will happen off and on until the end of 2027. They said most of the work will happen overnight (mostly between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., Monday to Saturday) to reduce impacts on airport operations and daytime marine activity in the inner harbour.

Authorities said most of the construction equipment, materials and crews will move into the area on barges from staging areas in the Port Lands, adding that traffic related to construction will not move through Eireann Quay or on the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport ferry.

“The project also includes extensive mitigation measures related to lighting, noise, vibration, air quality, dust management, traffic operations and marine navigation, with ongoing environmental monitoring and reporting throughout construction,” the notice said.

Under federal regulations, at least 150 metres must be added at the end of the runway in case an airplane overshoots or undershoots the runway. The new additions, which must be at the same level of the existing runway, need to be in place by July 12, 2027.

Renderings released by authorities showed new turf and grooved asphalt areas will be added along with extended airside perimeter roads and breakwater structures.

Formal approval was granted by Toronto city council in late 2024, which coincided with an extension of the airport’s lease until 2045.

The beginning of construction comes at a time when the downtown Toronto airport faces renewed attention and scrutiny amid a push by the Ford government for a larger expansion. The runway end safety areas aren’t directly related to that proposal.

The land where Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport sits is mostly owned by the Toronto Port Authority, an independent organization that operates primarily under federal jurisdiction. Earlier this year, the Ontario government acquired a smaller stake previously held by the City of Toronto. Transport Canada also owns a small percentage. The property is governed by a tripartite agreement and a private operator runs much of the airport itself under the oversight of the Toronto Port Authority.

A business plan and detailed expansion plans haven’t been released by Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport or the Toronto Port Authority.

Earlier this month, the Carney government launched a public consultation on the future of the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Residents have until July 24 to provide feedback.

Design showing the runway end safety areas that need to be added by 2027 at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. HANDOUT