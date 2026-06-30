Carney, Inuit leaders meet in Kuujjuaq today for Inuit-to-Crown partnership committee

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Nunavik today to meet with Inuit leaders along with half a dozen of his cabinet ministers, including those who handle the energy, public safety and defence files.

The Inuit-to-Crown partnership committee brings together federal cabinet ministers and Inuit three times a year, with the prime minister attending one of those meetings.

This meeting is happening in Kuujjuaq, Que. and a number of issues are on the agenda, including Arctic sovereignty, security and defence, housing and food security, the proposed Inuit university, and Inuit health and wellness.

Some Arctic observers say this is the first forum since it was launched in 2017 to see some tension between Inuit and federal leaders.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the organization representing Canada’s Inuit, hosted an Arctic sovereignty forum earlier this month in Ottawa culminating in a call for the federal government to be a better partner.

Natan Obed, the organization’s president, told attendees that if the relationship with Ottawa is no longer feasible, Inuit could look for other partnerships abroad.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2026.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press