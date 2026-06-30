Chatham man, 73, charged in connection to historic sex assault of minor

Michael Geniole, 73, of Chatham-Kent, was charged in an historic sex assault. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 30, 2026 11:05 am.

Last Updated June 30, 2026 11:11 am.

A 73-year-old man has been charged in connection to the historic sexual assault of a minor in York Region.

York police began the investigation in June when the victim came forward to report they had been allegedly sexually assaulted by the suspect threes time between 1997 and 1999.

The victim was under 16 years old at the time of the assaults.

Michael Geniole, 73, of Chatham-Ken is facing three charges of sexual assault and three charges of sexual interference.

His photo has been released as investigators believe there may be more alleged victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario education minister says students can still be excused for sports under new attendance rules

Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra has released a statement clarifying the government's stance on new school attendance rules, assuring parents that they can still request their children be excused...

2m ago

Woman taken to hospital after Brampton home invasion

A woman has been taken to hospital after an early morning home invasion in Brampton Tuesday. Peel police tell CityNews they were called to a house in the Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road area just...

18m ago

What's open and closed on Canada Day

Canada Day falls in the middle of the week this year but there are still lots of events happening throughout the City of Toronto including the annual fireworks show over Ashbridges Bay. Click here for...

40m ago

Road working crew member struck by vehicle in Stouffville

A member of a road-working crew has been struck by a vehicle in Stouffville early Tuesday morning.  York police were called to the area near Stouffville Road between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario education minister says students can still be excused for sports under new attendance rules

Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra has released a statement clarifying the government's stance on new school attendance rules, assuring parents that they can still request their children be excused...

2m ago

Woman taken to hospital after Brampton home invasion

A woman has been taken to hospital after an early morning home invasion in Brampton Tuesday. Peel police tell CityNews they were called to a house in the Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road area just...

18m ago

What's open and closed on Canada Day

Canada Day falls in the middle of the week this year but there are still lots of events happening throughout the City of Toronto including the annual fireworks show over Ashbridges Bay. Click here for...

40m ago

Road working crew member struck by vehicle in Stouffville

A member of a road-working crew has been struck by a vehicle in Stouffville early Tuesday morning.  York police were called to the area near Stouffville Road between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Very hot and humid conditions in the GTA for the rest of the week

Natasha Ramsahai has more on the hot and humid weather conditions we can expect in the Greater Toronto Area this week.

16h ago

1:31
Heat stroke risk increases this week with hot weather in GTA

Natasha Ramsahai takes a closer look at the heat-stroke risk we face amid soaring temperatures in the Greater Toronto Area.

18h ago

0:50
Toronto mayoral candidate calls for renaming of Sankofa Square

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford is proposing another name change for Sankofa Square.

21h ago

5:21
Hot and humid days ahead with heat warnings, showers ahead

The GTA is in for a hot and humid week with heat warnings and forecasted showers this week.

19h ago

2:56
Toronto braces for heat wave, temperatures to feel close to 43

The GTA is expected to experience an intense summer heat wave this week as temperatures could feel as hot as 40 degrees.

June 29, 2026 11:12 am EST EST

More Videos