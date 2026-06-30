Chatham man, 73, charged in connection to historic sex assault of minor

A 73-year-old man has been charged in connection to the historic sexual assault of a minor in York Region.

York police began the investigation in June when the victim came forward to report they had been allegedly sexually assaulted by the suspect threes time between 1997 and 1999.

The victim was under 16 years old at the time of the assaults.

Michael Geniole, 73, of Chatham-Ken is facing three charges of sexual assault and three charges of sexual interference.

His photo has been released as investigators believe there may be more alleged victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences.