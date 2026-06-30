TTC Line 6 Finch West LRT suffers daylong service outage due to ‘communication’ issue

A Line 6 Finch West LRT vehicle is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 30, 2026 5:45 pm.

TTC officials say Line 6 Finch West LRT has faced a daylong outage across the entire corridor due to an unspecified “communication issue.”

Just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, an alert posted on a TTC social media account said service wasn’t running between Finch West and Humber College stations.

Throughout the day, TTC staff posted multiple alerts explaining the issue is still ongoing. They added the private-sector maintainers of the line were working to address the issue.

CityNews contacted the TTC, which operates Line 6 Finch West, and Metrolinx, which owns the line and its infrastructure, to ask about the hours-long outage.

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A TTC spokesperson said approximately 30 shuttle buses were dispatched to provide service end to end.

“As the operator, the TTC can only say Metrolinx’s contracted maintainers are still troubleshooting the issue. We don’t have an ETA,” a brief written statement issued Tuesday afternoon said.

A short Metrolinx statement said crews are “working as quickly as possible to repair the issue and get service back up and running.”

Neither agency provided additional details on the exact nature of the problem.

Line 6 Finch West opened to the public at the end of 2025. In May, there was a four-day shutdown of the entire line so Mosaic Transit Group crews could complete “essential upgrades and enhancements.”

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