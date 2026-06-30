Man, 75, charged in alleged 2015 elevator sexual assault: Toronto police

Gebrehiwot Tesfamariam of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 30, 2026 2:18 pm.

Toronto police have charged a 75-year-old Toronto man after he allegedly sexually assaulted someone while they rode in an elevator over a decade ago.

Investigators say the alleged incident occurred in an elevator at a building in the Sackville and Dundas streets area in September, 2015.

Police were made aware of the alleged incident on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, and launched an investigation.

As a result of that probe, Gebrehiwot Tesfamariam has been charged with a single count of sexual assault.

The charge has not been tested in court.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” a Toronto Police release states.

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