Man, 75, charged in alleged 2015 elevator sexual assault: Toronto police

Toronto police have charged a 75-year-old Toronto man after he allegedly sexually assaulted someone while they rode in an elevator over a decade ago.

Investigators say the alleged incident occurred in an elevator at a building in the Sackville and Dundas streets area in September, 2015.

Police were made aware of the alleged incident on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, and launched an investigation.

As a result of that probe, Gebrehiwot Tesfamariam has been charged with a single count of sexual assault.

The charge has not been tested in court.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” a Toronto Police release states.