Man, 75, charged in alleged 2015 elevator sexual assault: Toronto police
Posted June 30, 2026 2:18 pm.
Toronto police have charged a 75-year-old Toronto man after he allegedly sexually assaulted someone while they rode in an elevator over a decade ago.
Investigators say the alleged incident occurred in an elevator at a building in the Sackville and Dundas streets area in September, 2015.
Police were made aware of the alleged incident on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, and launched an investigation.
As a result of that probe, Gebrehiwot Tesfamariam has been charged with a single count of sexual assault.
The charge has not been tested in court.
“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” a Toronto Police release states.