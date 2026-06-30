Montreal man charged in York Region human trafficking investigation

Phillippe Mokoko, 38, of the City of Montreal is facing multiple human trafficking related charges. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 30, 2026 1:57 pm.

A Montreal man has been charged in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation being conducted by York Regional Police in partnership with Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal.

The charges stem from a York police investigation in May targeting the advertising of sexual services in York region.

The investigation led to the identification of a victim at a hotel in the area of Highway 7 and Leslie Street in the City of Markham. The victim told police that they had been allegedly lured from British Columbia to Ontario under false pretenses and were trafficked and exploited in the sex trade.

Additional victims were also identified during the same investigation and officers linked the suspect in their probe to an ongoing human trafficking investigation in Montreal.

The suspect allegedly posed online as a motivational speaker and fitness instructor who primarily works with women, using the usernames “Coach Dreamz” and “Dreamz.bigg.” It’s believed he also frequented various gyms across Canada.

Phillippe Mokoko, 38, of Montreal is charged with:

  • Two counts of trafficking in persons
  • Three counts of advertising sexual service
  • Three counts of material benefit from sexual services
  • Two counts of material benefit from trafficking in persons
  • Withholding/destroying documents 
  • Two counts of Procuring/exercising control
  • Breach of probation

The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges are anticipated.

Investigators believe there are more alleged victims elsewhere in Canada, including Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

An image of the suspect has been released as police are asking any more possible victims to come forward.

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