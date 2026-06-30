New Ontario tenant air conditioning rules come into effect

An Ontario law giving tenants the explicit right to install air conditioning units is set to come into effect Wednesday, in the midst of a stifling heat wave.

The section of a 2023 law will be in force as of July 1 and allows tenants to install and use a window air conditioner or portable unit if their landlord doesn’t supply air conditioning, subject to certain conditions.

It is one of a host of regulatory and legal changes that take effect Canada Day, which also includes changes to landlord and tenant rules that some advocates say make evictions easier and stack the deck against tenants.

July 1 also marks the day when the age for publicly funded colorectal cancer screening is lowered from 50 to 45, and pharmacists will be allowed to assess and treat more minor ailments and administer more publicly funded vaccines.

Wednesday is when Ontario drivers will be allowed to save money by declining some auto insurance accident benefits, though experts are cautioning that a short-term gain could lead to long-term pain in case of a serious crash.

Drivers who move to Ontario from jurisdictions that don’t have driver’s licence exchange agreements with the province will have to complete a G2 road test then wait at least a year before attempting to get their full G licence, starting July 1.

Other changes include giving the Ministry of Finance the ability to use liens, garnishments and property seizures to pursue unpaid bail debts, giving some transit special constables the power to arrest people using drugs on public transit, and preventing registered sex offenders from legally changing their name.