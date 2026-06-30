One person taken to hospital after Brampton home invasion

One person has been taken to hospital after an early morning home invasion in Brampton Tuesday.

Peel Paramedics tell CityNews they were called to a house in the Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road area just before 4 a.m.

An adult was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect or suspects are no longer in the area and no descriptions have been released.

Police are expected to provide an update at 10 a.m.

More to come