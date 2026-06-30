Ottawa will match up to $4 million in donations for earthquake relief in Venezuela

Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai responds to a question in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted June 30, 2026 9:00 am.

Last Updated June 30, 2026 10:09 am.

OTTAWA — The MP overseeing Canada’s foreign aid says Ottawa will match up to $4 million in public donations for Venezuelans still reeling from earthquakes, in addition to funding the federal government announced last week.

“Canadians really want to step up and really have a strong affinity and connection to the people of Venezuela,” Randeep Sarai, secretary of state for international development, told The Canadian Press.

Rare double earthquakes struck northern Venezuela 39 seconds apart last Wednesday. Officials reported Monday that more than 1,700 had been killed. Also Monday, a 4.6 magnitude aftershock occurred in what was already a disaster zone in La Guaira state.

Sarai said Ottawa will double donations the public makes to some Canadian charities supporting Venezuelans. Canada will match up to $2 million in donations made to both the Canadian Red Cross and the Humanitarian Coalition of a dozen aid organizations, for a total of $4 million.

He said Ottawa will match donations that were made between June 25 and July 14.

“A lot of Canadian organizations with grassroots connections will be able to raise those funds and give (people their) needs, from food to shelter, to medicine, to clothing and anything else that’s essential,” he said.

The funding is in addition to the $5 million in humanitarian aid Ottawa announced last Thursday for emergency relief efforts in Venezuela. Global Affairs Canada says that funding has secured more than 5,700 emergency relief items, such as emergency food, water, sanitation and health services, and protection and logistics services.

Sarai said the funding will not go to Venezuela’s government. Canada considers Venezuela’s government to be illegitimate and undemocratic and “one of the primary sources of geopolitical tension and instability in the Western Hemisphere,” according to a Global Affairs Canada online country profile.

While Sarai said he’s “confident” Venezuela will rebound from the crisis, he said it’s unfortunate that the heaviest impacts of natural disasters often fall on poorer people.

“It’s tragic, but with tragedy you always see a resilience, the community coming together, putting their differences aside, working hand in hand, and rescuing people first, helping support them in the interim and then rebuilding thereafter,” he said.

“I’m hoping that Mother Nature is kinder to the area and doesn’t do anything further.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Road working crew member struck by vehicle in Stouffville

A member of a road-working crew has been struck by a vehicle in Stouffville early Tuesday morning.  York police were called to the area near Stouffville Road between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road...

2h ago

Morocco beats Netherlands to set up Round of 16 matchup with Canada

Ismael Saibari scored the decisive goal in a penalty shootout, and Morocco sent the Netherlands to its earliest World Cup exit, eliminating the Dutch 3-2 after a 1-1 draw on Monday night. With...

1h ago

What's open and closed on Canada Day

Canada Day falls in the middle of the week this year but there are still lots of events happening throughout the City of Toronto including the annual fireworks show over Ashbridges Bay. Click here for...

1h ago

Woman taken to hospital after Brampton home invasion

A woman has been taken to hospital after an early morning home invasion in Brampton Tuesday. Peel police tell CityNews they were called to a house in the Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road area just...

1m ago

Top Stories

Road working crew member struck by vehicle in Stouffville

A member of a road-working crew has been struck by a vehicle in Stouffville early Tuesday morning.  York police were called to the area near Stouffville Road between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road...

2h ago

Morocco beats Netherlands to set up Round of 16 matchup with Canada

Ismael Saibari scored the decisive goal in a penalty shootout, and Morocco sent the Netherlands to its earliest World Cup exit, eliminating the Dutch 3-2 after a 1-1 draw on Monday night. With...

1h ago

What's open and closed on Canada Day

Canada Day falls in the middle of the week this year but there are still lots of events happening throughout the City of Toronto including the annual fireworks show over Ashbridges Bay. Click here for...

1h ago

Woman taken to hospital after Brampton home invasion

A woman has been taken to hospital after an early morning home invasion in Brampton Tuesday. Peel police tell CityNews they were called to a house in the Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road area just...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Very hot and humid conditions in the GTA for the rest of the week

Natasha Ramsahai has more on the hot and humid weather conditions we can expect in the Greater Toronto Area this week.

14h ago

1:31
Heat stroke risk increases this week with hot weather in GTA

Natasha Ramsahai takes a closer look at the heat-stroke risk we face amid soaring temperatures in the Greater Toronto Area.

16h ago

0:50
Toronto mayoral candidate calls for renaming of Sankofa Square

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford is proposing another name change for Sankofa Square.

19h ago

5:21
Hot and humid days ahead with heat warnings, showers ahead

The GTA is in for a hot and humid week with heat warnings and forecasted showers this week.

17h ago

2:56
Toronto braces for heat wave, temperatures to feel close to 43

The GTA is expected to experience an intense summer heat wave this week as temperatures could feel as hot as 40 degrees.

23h ago

More Videos