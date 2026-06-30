Road-working crew member struck by vehicle in Stouffville

A member of a road-working crew has been struck by a vehicle in Stouffville early Tuesday morning.

York police were called to the area near Stouffville Road between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road around 3:15 a.m.

The crew member was taken to hospital in serious condition. Paramedics say they also assessed a second person on the scene but they were not transported. It’s unclear if the second person was also a crew member.

Road closures are in effect and drivers are asked to avoid the area.