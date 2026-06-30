Road-working crew member struck by vehicle in Stouffville

A road-working crew member has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 30, 2026 5:29 am.

Last Updated June 30, 2026 5:53 am.

A member of a road-working crew has been struck by a vehicle in Stouffville early Tuesday morning. 

York police were called to the area near Stouffville Road between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road around 3:15 a.m. 

The crew member was taken to hospital in serious condition. Paramedics say they also assessed a second person on the scene but they were not transported. It’s unclear if the second person was also a crew member.

Road closures are in effect and drivers are asked to avoid the area. 

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