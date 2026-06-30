Self-isolation ends for travellers exposed to hantavirus-stricken cruise ship

A crew in protective gear works on the MV Hondius cruise ship after its arrival at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Post) Patrick Post Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted June 30, 2026 12:39 pm.

Last Updated June 30, 2026 1:00 pm.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the self-isolation period is over for people who were exposed to a deadly hantavirus outbreak that began on a cruise ship in April.

The federal agency also said in a social media post Thursday that a Canadian who tested positive for the rare rodent-borne virus has recovered.

The Yukon man in his 70s was discharged from hospital earlier this month and B.C. officials previously said he was isolating on Vancouver Island.

Meanwhile, eight other travellers were isolating and being monitored by public health officials in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The virus usually takes two to three weeks for an infected person to show symptoms.

PHAC says that as of last week, the isolation period is over for everyone.

The outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship captured international attention as more than 120 people disembarked the ship in Spain’s Canary Islands in early May.

Three people died, and a total of 13 people were infected in the outbreak, the World Health Organization says.

Hantavirus infections are associated with a fatality rate of 30 to 50 per cent, and symptoms include fever, headaches and difficulty breathing.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario education minister says students can still be excused for sports under new attendance rules

Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra has released a statement clarifying the government's stance on new school attendance rules, assuring parents that they can still request their children be excused...

1h ago

Woman taken to hospital after Brampton home invasion

A woman has been taken to hospital after an early morning home invasion in Brampton Tuesday. Peel police tell CityNews they were called to a house in the Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road area just...

2h ago

What's open and closed on Canada Day

Canada Day falls in the middle of the week this year but there are still lots of events happening throughout the City of Toronto including the annual fireworks show over Ashbridges Bay. Click here for...

2h ago

New Ontario tenant air conditioning rules come into effect

An Ontario law giving tenants the explicit right to install air conditioning units is set to come into effect Wednesday, in the midst of a stifling heat wave. The section of a 2023 law will be in force...

54m ago

Top Stories

Ontario education minister says students can still be excused for sports under new attendance rules

Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra has released a statement clarifying the government's stance on new school attendance rules, assuring parents that they can still request their children be excused...

1h ago

Woman taken to hospital after Brampton home invasion

A woman has been taken to hospital after an early morning home invasion in Brampton Tuesday. Peel police tell CityNews they were called to a house in the Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road area just...

2h ago

What's open and closed on Canada Day

Canada Day falls in the middle of the week this year but there are still lots of events happening throughout the City of Toronto including the annual fireworks show over Ashbridges Bay. Click here for...

2h ago

New Ontario tenant air conditioning rules come into effect

An Ontario law giving tenants the explicit right to install air conditioning units is set to come into effect Wednesday, in the midst of a stifling heat wave. The section of a 2023 law will be in force...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

1:03
Here are all the Canada Day celebrations happening in Toronto

Canada Day falls in the middle of the week this year but there are still lots of events happening throughout the City of Toronto.

3h ago

2:01
Heat warnings remain in place for Toronto, GTA

Temperatures continue to rise in Toronto and the GTA as orange heat warnings caution persistent heat.

3h ago

2:42
Very hot and humid conditions in the GTA for the rest of the week

Natasha Ramsahai has more on the hot and humid weather conditions we can expect in the Greater Toronto Area this week.

17h ago

1:31
Heat stroke risk increases this week with hot weather in GTA

Natasha Ramsahai takes a closer look at the heat-stroke risk we face amid soaring temperatures in the Greater Toronto Area.

19h ago

0:49
Bo Bichette returns to Toronto with the New York Mets

Former Blue Jays' Bo Bichette is making his return to the Rogers Centre but with his new team the New York Mets.

22h ago

More Videos