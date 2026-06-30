Toronto man charged after allegedly yelling anti-Israeli slurs and death threats, throwing rocks: police

A file photo of the Toronto Police Service headquarters on College Street. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 30, 2026 10:45 pm.

Last Updated June 30, 2026 10:53 pm.

Toronto police officers say a 58-year-old man has been charged in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault investigation after allegedly yelling anti-Israeli slurs and death threats at a person while rocks were thrown.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Tuesday evening, the incident happened earlier in the day at around 12:10 p.m. near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Officers alleged the suspect approached the victim without being provoked.

“The accused yelled anti-Israeli slurs and then picked up rocks and other items from the street and repeatedly threw them at the victim while uttering death threats,” investigators said.

“It is believed that the victim was targeted because of their religious attire.”

Officers said the victim had minor physical injuries after the incident.

Investigators said Abdulkadir Al-Jelani was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and a count of uttering death threats.

The accused was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Wednesday morning. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

Investigators said they’re treating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated offence, which means they may consult with the Crown attorney’s office. Generally, if someone is charged and ultimately convicted, officers said hate could be considered an aggravating factor during the sentencing process.

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