Toronto and GTA in midst of blistering multi-day heat event

The oven-like heat and thick, humid air that blanketed the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday is a sign of things to come as the region prepares to endure a multi-day heat event stretching into the weekend.

“The heat wave has begun and it’s going to last all week, and this is hot — but getting hotter — for Wednesday and Thursday especially,” said CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued an orange-level heat warning for Toronto on Monday, with temperatures expected to skyrocket up to 37 C in some areas over the next few days.

Orange alerts, which are uncommon, mean the impact of the heat will be “major and widespread” and last several days.

Minimum night-time temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s aren’t expected to provide much relief, especially for those without air conditioning.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category,” Environment and Climate Change Canada added in its warning.

Ramsahai said humidex levels throughout the heat event will creep into the 40s, with spikes to the mid-to-high 40s possible on Wednesday and Thursday — projected to be the two hottest days.

The heat warnings are expected to remain in place until late Friday and possibly into Saturday before temperatures start to ease into more seasonable territory.

“Sunday is when that humidity will break,” Ramsahai said.

Elderly most susceptible to extreme heat: Toronto’s top doctor

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Michelle Murti, said extreme heat can be dangerous and even life-threatening, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly or unhoused.

“Certainly advanced age is the most risk that we see for people having very severe outcomes or even death associated with heat,” she told CityNews.

“People are watching what’s happening in Europe in terms of the heat dome there. They’re estimating maybe as much as 1,300 deaths have occurred and primarily those have occurred in the elderly, people who are living alone, older people without air conditioning.

“That’s true in Toronto too. I think for this week … who is going to be most at risk? It’s going to be the elderly, people with underlying health conditions like heart or respiratory conditions or other people who don’t have an option about getting out of the heat so people who might be unhoused, who have to work outside and don’t have as much ability to take breaks or people who can’t express their own discomfort (like) young infants.”

The City of Toronto has responded to the days-long heat event by extending pool hours and opening cooling centres.

“The heat relief network is a city‑wide network of more than 500 cool spaces available throughout the summer, not just during heat warnings,” the City’s website said.

“Take a break from the heat in comfortable, welcoming spaces like libraries, community centres, civic buildings, pools, splash pads, select malls and partner facilities.”

You can find one of the city’s cool spaces here.

A 24-hour cooling space has also been opened at 136 Spadina.

The following eight outdoor City pools will be offering extended operating hours until 11:45 p.m.:

Meanwhile, Environment and Climate Change Canada urged people to check on vulnerable neighbours and community members.

“Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health,” its website stated.

“Check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day. Watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others. Signs may include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue.”