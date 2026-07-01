2 people seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect after two people were stabbed in Scarborough on Canada Day.

Investigators say they were called to Nugget Avenue and McCowan Road, north of Sheppard Avenue East, just before 10 p.m. for reports that someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found two people suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics tell CityNews they were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately known.

There was no immediate suspect description.