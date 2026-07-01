3 people die of asphyxiation during Mexico City celebrations after World Cup win

Mexican fans wave flags as they watch the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador near the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By María Verza, The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2026 10:46 am.

Last Updated July 1, 2026 11:25 am.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican health authorities said Wednesday that three people died of asphyxiation during massive celebrations in downtown Mexico City after the national team’s victory over Ecuador secured a place in the World Cup Round of 16.

Two women and one man were found unconscious on streets near the iconic Angel of Independence monument, where thousands had gathered Tuesday night to celebrate, Mexico City’s Health Secretariat said on the social platform X. The victims, who were not identified, were 48, 44 and 19 years old. Authorities did not provide additional details about the circumstances of the deaths.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said on social media that emergency crews responded immediately after receiving reports of the three unconscious people, but they had already died.

Brugada also urged the public to celebrate “responsibly, carefully and with empathy.”

Fireworks lit up the sky around the Independence Monument — popularly known as “El Ángel” — on Tuesday night as thousands of Mexicans celebrated along the 5-kilometer (3-mile) Paseo de la Reforma, which links the capital’s main square, the Zócalo, with Chapultepec Park.

In a video posted Tuesday on social media, Brugada said about 1 million people were celebrating in the streets and urged the public to stop heading to the city center to ease overcrowding. Instead, she encouraged people to attend a concert by a popular cumbia band in the eastern part of the city.

All of Mexico City seemed overwhelmed Tuesday night. Improvised bands sprang up on street corners, while carts loaded with rockets known as “toritos” inched through streets so packed that people could barely move.

Bottles of alcohol were passed from hand to hand among young revelers as hundreds more tried to push closer to the city center, some succeeding, many others turned back by the crush of the crowd.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

María Verza, The Associated Press




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