Actor and activist Danny Glover says he has Alzheimer’s disease

FILE - Danny Glover arrives at the Governors Awards on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2026 11:07 am.

Last Updated July 1, 2026 11:40 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor and activist Danny Glover, best known for starring as an easygoing police officer in the “Lethal Weapon” franchise, has revealed he has Alzheimer’s disease.

The four-time Emmy Award nominee, who turns 80 on July 22, told “Today” and People magazine that he was diagnosed with the progressive, memory-destroying disease three years ago.

“I’m still not accepting in my mind all parts of it,” he told People magazine. “There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I’ll never forget.”

More than 6 million people in the United States and millions more around the world have Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia.

Glover earned four Emmy Award nominations and an honorary Oscar in 2022. Other awards came from the NAACP and Black Entertainment Television, and he received nominations from the Screen Actors Guild.

Glover also served as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program from 1998 to 2004. It focuses on poverty, disease and economic development in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Associated Press

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