Animals at Toronto Zoo remain cool despite power outage amid heat wave

Five-month-old snow leopards Zoya and Minu explore their outdoor habitat at the Toronto Zoo in Toronto on Friday, October 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By News Staff and The Canadian Press

Posted July 1, 2026 10:36 pm.

Toronto Zoo officials say they plan to reopen on Thursday after the facility was forced to close its doors on Canada Day due to a power outage.

A statement from the zoo says the outage impacted “guest-facing services” across its site, and that the decision to close was made “out of an abundance of caution” and to ensure the safety and comfort of its visitors.

The outage occurred while much of southern Ontario was under an extended heat wave, but the zoo says its animals were kept cool despite the power failure, adding that the animals in its care were not negatively impacted, as its animal-care systems remained operational.

It says the facility has dedicated teams that monitor the animals’ welfare, noting there are also shaded areas in its outdoor habitats as well as “indoor access, water, misting stations, fans and ice treats” for the animals.

The zoo said work was underway to restore power throughout the evening.

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