Child hit by a car in Mississauga, police say

Police are investigating after a child was hit by a car in Mississauga late Tuesday evening.

Peel Regional Police say the crash happened at approximately 11:19p.m. near Tenth Line and Battleford Road.

Paramedics say a kid under the age of 10 was transported to a hospital with injuries that were later determined to be non-life-threatening.

The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.