Child hit by a car in Mississauga, police say
Posted July 1, 2026 8:39 am.
Last Updated July 1, 2026 10:18 am.
Police are investigating after a child was hit by a car in Mississauga late Tuesday evening.
Peel Regional Police say the crash happened at approximately 11:19p.m. near Tenth Line and Battleford Road.
Paramedics say a kid under the age of 10 was transported to a hospital with injuries that were later determined to be non-life-threatening.
The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.