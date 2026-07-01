Two women rushed to hospital after serious crash on Hwy. 401

A Toronto Paramedic Service ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 1, 2026 8:31 am.

Two women are fighting for their lives in a Toronto hospital following a serious collision on Highway 401 early Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash involved a transport truck and a passenger vehicle in a social media post shared just after 5 a.m.

Paramedics transported two women to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The westbound ramp from Highway 401 to Highway 427 remains fully closed for an investigation. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

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