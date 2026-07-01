Victor Dodig succeeds Darren Entwistle as Telus CEO after 25-plus years at helm

CIBC says its president and chief executive Victor Dodig will retire this fall and be succeeded by Harry Culham. Dodig speaks during the bank's annual meeting of shareholders in Ottawa on Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted July 1, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 1, 2026 7:38 am.

One of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies has officially transitioned to new leadership after more than 25 years, with Victor Dodig succeeding Darren Entwistle as president and CEO of Telus as of Wednesday.

Dodig stepped down as chief executive of CIBC last year after more than a decade leading the bank. He joined the Vancouver-based telecom company’s leadership team full-time on May 1 after serving on the Telus board of directors since 2022.

Entwistle expressed his “heartfelt gratitude” in an emailed message to Telus customers on Tuesday, which marked his final day as head of the company.

“I wanted to write and express my deep appreciation for your support of Telus. I am so grateful to work alongside a team that cares deeply and passionately about our clients,” he said.

“It is thanks to your patronage and loyalty that Telus is able to invest in the betterment of our communities, from infrastructure and technology, to much-needed philanthropy and volunteerism. Indeed, our Telus team strives to set a standard for other businesses to emulate and join us in making the world a better place.”

When Telus announced the succession plan in February, it said Dodig’s appointment followed a comprehensive search process, which considered a wide range of internal and external candidates.

It said Dodig is known for being an accessible leader who “demands excellence, focuses on customers and fosters exciting and dynamic workplace environments.” The company cited a transformation at CIBC that took place under his watch, which focused on improving customer service and enhancing technology.

Investors will be watching to see if Dodig moves to cut Telus’ dividend, which currently gives the stock a yield of more than 10 per cent. Some analysts have suggested that step could be needed to shore up Telus’ balance sheet amid ongoing growth pressures on subscriber growth and pricing.

Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi said in a February note that the change “might infuse a reset at Telus.”

“It will be important to see how Telus can do this transition while retaining important executives. The point to focus on is the dividend. Under Darren’s leadership we were operating under the assumption that the dividend is sacred and will be defended,” Yaghi wrote.

Entwistle started his career at Bell, where his father worked, and went on to serve as president of U.K.-based Cable & Wireless Communications before he was brought on to lead Telus.

At 37 years old, he was named president and CEO of the company in June 2000 and officially took over the following month.

Entwistle helped transform Telus by shelling out what was then considered a staggering $6.6 billion to buy Clearnet Communications, an early cellphone service provider, that same year.

After 14 years in the top role, Entwistle announced he would step down in 2014 and become the company’s executive chairman. Then-chief commercial officer Joe Natale was named Entwistle’s successor.

But just a year later, Entwistle returned to the CEO’s chair after Natale was ousted following an extensive review. The company said at the time that Natale, who had been based in the Toronto area, was reluctant to move his family to Western Canada, where Telus is headquartered.

Natale would go on to serve as chief executive of rival Rogers Communications Inc. from 2017 to 2021.

John Manley, chair of Telus’ board, credited Entwistle for Telus’ success in building world-leading broadband and AI infrastructure, expanding its business portfolio, growing from a regional telecom provider “to a leading global communications technology company” operating in more than 45 countries, and generating more than $20 billion in annual revenue.

Entwistle is set to serve as an adviser, available to Dodig, until April 30, 2027.

Also on Wednesday, Gopi Chande, who has served as chief financial officer of Telus Digital and Telus Health, took over as chief financial officer of the company following the retirement of Doug French.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:T)

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press


Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada will make its Eurovision Song Contest debut next year

Canada is officially taking its talents to Europe’s biggest and sparkliest song competition. CBC/Radio-Canada and the European Broadcasting Union announced today that the country will participate in...

1h ago

Two women rushed to hospital after serious crash on Hwy. 401

Two women are fighting for their lives in a Toronto hospital following a serious collision on Highway 401 early Wednesday morning. Ontario Provincial Police said the crash involved a transport truck...

2h ago

Celebrations mark Canada Day across the country as separatist movements emerge

OTTAWA — Canadians are gathering across the country on Wednesday to celebrate a country grappling with a changing world and emerging separatist movements. "It's the best country in the world, not without...

1h ago

What's open and closed on Canada Day in the Greater Toronto Area

While Canada Day falls midweek, there will be closures for the stat holiday. Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day this year.

11h ago

Top Stories

Canada will make its Eurovision Song Contest debut next year

Canada is officially taking its talents to Europe’s biggest and sparkliest song competition. CBC/Radio-Canada and the European Broadcasting Union announced today that the country will participate in...

1h ago

Two women rushed to hospital after serious crash on Hwy. 401

Two women are fighting for their lives in a Toronto hospital following a serious collision on Highway 401 early Wednesday morning. Ontario Provincial Police said the crash involved a transport truck...

2h ago

Celebrations mark Canada Day across the country as separatist movements emerge

OTTAWA — Canadians are gathering across the country on Wednesday to celebrate a country grappling with a changing world and emerging separatist movements. "It's the best country in the world, not without...

1h ago

What's open and closed on Canada Day in the Greater Toronto Area

While Canada Day falls midweek, there will be closures for the stat holiday. Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day this year.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Kawhi Leonard headed back to the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors have officially acquired Kawhi Leonard, bringing the former finals MVP back to the city where he helped deliver the franchise’s first NBA championship. Catalina Gillies reports.

13h ago

2:31
One woman injured after early morning, targeted Brampton home invasion

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with neighbours who say incidents of crime have been on the rise in recent years.

15h ago

2:35
Humidity not breaking until the weekend

Natasha Ramsahai has more on the Canada Day forecast as well as the extended stretch of heat and humidity we can expect in the Greater Toronto Area.

15h ago

2:23
Toronto's Moroccan community looks ahead to match against Canada

After a dramatic win against the Netherlands, Morocco is set to face Canada in the next World Cup match. Erica Natividad with how members of Toronto's Moroccan community are feeling ahead of Saturday's game.

15h ago

2:28
Fireworks safety is everyone's responsibility

Rules and regulations for private fireworks use varies in regions across the GTA. What are the dos and don'ts of private fireworks use this Canada Day?

15h ago

More Videos