Carney to meet with Premier Eby in Vancouver as Smith plans pipeline announcement

B.C. Premier David Eby (left), provincial Housing Minister Christine Boyle and federal Housing Minister Gregor Robertson (right) look on as Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an announcement at a construction site in Vancouver on Thursday, June 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2026 9:40 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2026 12:01 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to be in Vancouver today, where he will meet with B.C. Premier David Eby and discuss major projects in the province.

Carney’s itinerary says today’s announcement with Eby involves “a new co-operative prosperity partnership.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was also expected to announce today the next steps in her province’s plan to push a new oil pipeline through to the Pacific coast.

Eby has pointed out the proposed pipeline lacks a firm route or a private sector proponent and has said Ottawa should put more emphasis on energy and infrastructure projects in B.C. that have private backing.

On Tuesday, Carney released a video saying that national carbon emissions will go up under his government’s climate and energy plan.

Carney added in the video that the goals set by former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government were “well intentioned” but “not sustainable in the long term.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

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