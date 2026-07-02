Community leaders speak out as Muslim family faces alleged harassment in Clarington

A Muslim farmer from the Clarington, Ont., area is allegedly facing a concentrated and escalating campaign of intimidation, hate, and extremist threats targeting his family.

Mohsin Bhuiyan operates a hobby farm in Bowmanville where they grow vegetable and raise ducks, laying hens, pigeons and rabbits.

He says he has been the target of multiple online conspiracy theories on Facebook over the past four weeks that allege a number of different nefarious activities are taking place at the farm – among them animal cruelty and slaughter.

In a press conference, Bhuiyan said the online accusations have led to real life harassment, including protests outside his home, death threats, and in-person and drone surveillance. He explained that his family feels unsafe and unwelcome in the community they have called home for more than a year.

“For our family, home no longer feels like sanctuary. It has become a place where we constantly look over our shoulders wondering who may be watching us, photographing us, flying drones over our property or spreading another rumour about us,” he told reporters.

“False allegations and rumours do not simply disappear after they are posted or shared. They have taken on a life of their own, they affect how neighbours look at you, how your children feel when they leave the house and how your family experiences everyday life.”

Bhuiyan said the Municipality of Clarington, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness and Durham Health conducted independent investigations at the property. The family invited bylaw officers into the home, which was thoroughly checked top to bottom and no violations were found by municipal or provincial authorities.

“We appreciate that they responded to community complaints, examined the facts and followed the law without bias or assumption,” he said.

“We continue to place our trust in the professionals whose responsibility is to investigate complaints determine the facts and enforce the law. Their work protects both the public and the rights of those who may be wrong accused.”

Bhuiyan was supported by the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) who say the alleged campaign against his family is part of the larger increase in Islamophobia in the country. They have clocked an 1800 per cent increase of violent and systemic Islamophobia over the course of the last three years.

“Conspiracy theories have consequences. When people repeatedly portray Muslims or immigrants as the enemy, when they glorify anti-immigrant violence, when they encourage others to take a page from overseas violence – eventually someone acts,” said Omar Khamissa, chief mobilization officer at NCCM.

“Freedom of expression is a fundamental Canadian value, but freedom of expression has never included the right to threaten people, incite violence or deliberately use online platforms to organize campaigns of intimidation against identifiable communities. The internet cannot become safe haven for those who use conspiracy theories and then mobilize real life violence.”

Khamissa called on the Government of Canada to strengthen laws and enforcement against extremism against all communities.

“This is not about just one farmer. This is about the kind of country we want to be. A country where families can live in peace without becoming the target of online or real world white supremacist racism,” he said.

Mayor of Clarington, Adrian Foster, said the harassment Bhuyian and his family are facing does not reflect the larger Clarington community or its values.

“A limited number of people are causing strife, they are bullying, they are intimidating residents of Clarington. Nobody should feel unsafe in Clarington, nobody should feel intimidated in Clarington,” he said.

“I know that this does not represent what Clarington is. I know that the vast majority of residents here in Clarington do not subscribe to the hate, do not subscribe to the racism, do not subscribe to a willingness to potentially incite violence.”

He called on residents of Clarington to express their opinions against the kind of discrimination being faced by the Bhuyian family.

“Hate has no home in Clarington,” he said.

Foster said Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is also monitoring the situation.

“We are very concerned for the safety of this family and it goes beyond this. If these folks can be targeted anybody can be targeted,” he said.

In a statement, Durham police tells CityNews they are aware of allegations regarding Bhuyian and his property and the statement made by NCCM Thursday afternoon. They added that they have seen an “ongoing increase in social media posts and commentary related to this issue” and have received formal complaints.

“The service continues to investigate and assess the circumstances to determine whether any offences under the Criminal Code have occurred,” said Cst. Nick Gluckstein.

In addition, the DRPS said they know a protest is scheduled to take place in Bowmanville on Friday.

“DRPS will have a presence at the event to help ensure public safety and maintain peace in the area,” said Gluckstein.

Bhuiyan added that the continued spread of false rumours and protests outside their home are frightening and emotionally scarring.

“As parents, there is no greater heartbreak than seeing your children lose their sense of security. The ongoing stress has left lasting emotional scars and symptoms consistent with trauma,” he said.

“We have become anxious, hyper-vigilant and fearful in ways we never imagined possible. A home should be a safe haven, instead it has become a place were we often feel trapped and scared,” he said.