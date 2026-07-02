Fans gather in Toronto to see Cristiano Ronaldo and cheer on Team Portugal

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) participates in a World Cup training session ahead of their match against Croatia in Toronto on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 2, 2026 7:15 am.

Thousands of fans gathered outside the Delta Hotel in downtown Toronto on Wednesday to greet Team Portugal and its star player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The fanfare erupted early in the afternoon when the team touched down at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Soccer fans briefly shut down part of Highway 427, near Dundas Street, to catch a glimpse of the team’s bus as it made its way to the hotel.

Crowds also gathered at Centennial Park in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening to watch the team practice in a training session.

“Toronto, we are ready!” Ronaldo declared in a social media post originally written in Portuguese.

Portugal is set to face off against Croatia in a Round of 32 match to be held at Toronto Stadium on Thursday. It is the sixth and final match of the FIFA World Cup to be hosted in the city.

Match broadcasts at Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto’s City Hall, have been cancelled due to an extreme heat forecast.

At 41 years old, Ronaldo is one of the oldest players in this year’s tournament, which has led to speculation that this could be his last World Cup. That closing window has fans pouncing at what could be their final chance to see the renowned soccer player, who is often labelled the “greatest of all time.”

Ticket prices for the match have skyrocketed on resale platforms, with the average price for the cheapest ticket crossing $3,000 on Saturday.

Ronaldo’s family is also making waves, with his mother and sister, making multiple stops at Portuguese restaurants and establishments across Toronto.

The Portugal vs. Croatia match is set to kickoff at 7 p.m.

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