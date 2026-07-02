Heat wave gripping much of Ontario, Quebec tracks east to Maritime provinces

People cool off at the newly opened East Wharf Dock on Canada Day in Ottawa amid a heat warning on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2026 4:01 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2026 5:30 am.

The heat wave that’s been bearing down on Ontario this week has shown no signs of letting up and has only spread further east.

Environment Canada has scores of heat warnings posted for most of Ontario and Quebec, and now stretching across to New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Daytime temperatures in Ontario — from Windsor to Ottawa and Thunder Bay through Timmins and southern James Bay — have been in the mid-30s, with the humidex making it feel even hotter.

Similar heat warnings across much of Quebec, including Montreal and Quebec City, are forecasting highs around 33 C and humidex values near 45 C.

And in the Maritimes, Environment Canada says those in New Brunswick, P.E.I. and mainland Nova Scotia can also expect to feel the heat.

The hot and humid conditions are expected to linger into the weekend.

Meanwhile, widespread power outages have been reported across Ontario and Quebec due to severe thunderstorms.

At one point, Hydro One in Ontario was reporting 168,000 customers in the dark.

As of Wednesday, Environment Canada said roughly 110 millimetres of rain had fallen at the Ottawa Airport.

The utility said on social media that while crews were making significant progress restoring power, some customers in the hardest-hit areas could be without power heading into Thursday.

Storms in the National Capital Region even forced the cancellation of several Canada Day celebrations, including the planned fireworks show.

Hydro-Quebec also reported a little more than 10,000 homes and businesses were off the grid.

The severe heat also comes as Toronto hosts its sixth and final match of the FIFA World Cup.

The city says in a notice that Thursday’s match broadcasts at Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto’s City Hall, have been cancelled due to an extreme heat forecast.

Portugal is set to face off against Croatia in a Round of 32 match to be held at Toronto Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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