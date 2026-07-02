Measles outbreak in Quebec rises to 27 cases, mostly in Quebec City area

A health-care professional prepares a measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine at the Andrews County Health Department in Andrews, Texas, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Annie Rice) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Katrine Desautels, The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2026 1:07 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2026 2:31 pm.

MONTRÉAL — A measles outbreak in Quebec has risen to 27 cases, the majority of which are in the Quebec City area.

Health officials say the most recent case was reported on June 28.

Officials say 10 cases were reported last week in the Portneuf regional county municipality, west of the provincial capital.

Exposures sites include the emergency room at the St-Raymond hospital and at grocery stores and pharmacies in Pont-Rouge, Que., and Donnacona, Que.

Other cases have been reported since early June in Montreal, Laval, and in the Montérégie, Laurentians and Lanaudière regions.

Since 2024, Quebec has experienced three other measles outbreaks, the most recent of which started in November 2025 and ended in February 2026.

Measles is an extremely contagious disease and spreads through the air. On average, it takes 10 to 14 days from exposure to the virus until symptoms appear, which include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes. After, infected individuals will usually develop the characteristic measles rash on their face and body.

Complications include ear infections, pneumonia, persistent diarrhea, especially in infants, loss of vision or hearing, permanent brain damage, and even death.

Those most at risk are infants under one year old, people whose immune systems are weakened by treatment for another illness, and pregnant women who have not been vaccinated against the disease.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Katrine Desautels, The Canadian Press

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