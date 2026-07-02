Suspect was on weapons ban when he allegedly stabbed person in Oshawa brawl: police

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 2, 2026 11:08 am.

Durham Regional Police investigators say a man accused of stabbing someone during a brawl in Oshawa last month was on weapons prohibition conditions stemming from a previous court case at the time.

Officers were called about a large fight in a parking lot in the Simcoe and John streets area at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

When police arrived at the scene they found two injured males — one of them suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Both were taken to hospital.

The stabbing victim was in serious condition, but later stabilized, police said. The other was treated for minor injuries.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, officers tracked down and arrested the suspect in Oshawa.

Steven Edward McCarthy, 30, of no fixed address, was charged with aggravated assault, administer noxious substance, assault with a weapon, possess weapon dangerous, possess schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and breach of probation.

“At the time of the incident the accused was on weapons prohibition conditions,” a police release stated. “He was held for a bail hearing.”

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands without power in Ontario, Quebec amid heat wave after Canada Day storms

Tens of thousands of people across Ontario and Quebec are without power after severe thunderstorms on Canada Day brought down trees and flooded homes in some regions during a stubborn heat wave that is...

1h ago

Fans gather in Toronto to see Cristiano Ronaldo and cheer on Team Portugal

Thousands of fans gathered outside the Delta Hotel in downtown Toronto on Wednesday to greet Team Portugal and its star player, Cristiano Ronaldo. The fanfare erupted early in the afternoon when the...

49m ago

Raptors, head coach Darko Rajakovic sign multi-year extension

Darko Rajaković is sticking around Toronto. The head coach agreed to a multi-year extension with the Raptors, the team announced on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rajaković, the...

43m ago

John Tory Jr. intends to run for Liberals in Beaches-East York

John Tory Junior, the son of former Toronto Mayor John Tory, wants to be the next Member of Parliament for Beaches-East York. The 47-year-old aviation executive told CityNews that he intends to seek...

24m ago

Top Stories

Thousands without power in Ontario, Quebec amid heat wave after Canada Day storms

Tens of thousands of people across Ontario and Quebec are without power after severe thunderstorms on Canada Day brought down trees and flooded homes in some regions during a stubborn heat wave that is...

1h ago

Fans gather in Toronto to see Cristiano Ronaldo and cheer on Team Portugal

Thousands of fans gathered outside the Delta Hotel in downtown Toronto on Wednesday to greet Team Portugal and its star player, Cristiano Ronaldo. The fanfare erupted early in the afternoon when the...

49m ago

Raptors, head coach Darko Rajakovic sign multi-year extension

Darko Rajaković is sticking around Toronto. The head coach agreed to a multi-year extension with the Raptors, the team announced on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rajaković, the...

43m ago

John Tory Jr. intends to run for Liberals in Beaches-East York

John Tory Junior, the son of former Toronto Mayor John Tory, wants to be the next Member of Parliament for Beaches-East York. The 47-year-old aviation executive told CityNews that he intends to seek...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

4:27
Portugal, Croatia face off tonight at Toronto Stadium

Toronto is gearing up to host its last FIFA World Cup match. CityNews' Afua Baah has the details.

4h ago

2:21
Storm risk continues Thursday with high heat

Sunny and hot with the chance for rain showers or a thunderstorm on Thursday. Orange Warning for Heat remains in place, likely, through Saturday.

15h ago

1:35
Bobrovsky signing headlines Maple Leafs’ wild free agency, trade day

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a big splash as NHL free agency began, signing two-time Stanley Cup winner Sergei Bobrovsky to a three-year contract worth a reported US$21 million

17h ago

2:34
Orange-level heat warning continues for Toronto and the GTA

Extreme heat continues to plague the GTHA as residents head out to enjoy the Canada Day holiday. Afua Baah has more.

19h ago

3:38
U.S. won't renew trade agreement with Canada and Mexico

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says the U.S. is not renewing the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement “in its current form” - but the trade agreement will remain in place as negotiations continue.

9h ago

More Videos