Suspect was on weapons ban when he allegedly stabbed person in Oshawa brawl: police

Durham Regional Police investigators say a man accused of stabbing someone during a brawl in Oshawa last month was on weapons prohibition conditions stemming from a previous court case at the time.

Officers were called about a large fight in a parking lot in the Simcoe and John streets area at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

When police arrived at the scene they found two injured males — one of them suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Both were taken to hospital.

The stabbing victim was in serious condition, but later stabilized, police said. The other was treated for minor injuries.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, officers tracked down and arrested the suspect in Oshawa.

Steven Edward McCarthy, 30, of no fixed address, was charged with aggravated assault, administer noxious substance, assault with a weapon, possess weapon dangerous, possess schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and breach of probation.

“At the time of the incident the accused was on weapons prohibition conditions,” a police release stated. “He was held for a bail hearing.”