Tiger Woods’ hospital records will be handed over to prosecutors in Florida DUI case, judge rules

FILE - In this image from police body camera video released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, golfer Tiger Woods performs a field sobriety test for sheriff's deputies following a car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., March 27, 2026. (Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2026 1:20 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2026 2:03 pm.

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors are allowed to review medical records related to Tiger WoodsMarch vehicle crash and subsequent arrest in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence, a judge has ruled.

Judge Darren Steele approved an agreement last week between Woods’ defense attorney and the State Attorney’s Office that allows prosecutors to request records from Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital, where Woods was taken following the March 27 crash. The case is being tried in Martin County circuit court, just north of Palm Beach County.

The judge signed off on a similar agreement in May that grants prosecutors access to all prescription medication records for the legendary golfer at a Palm Beach pharmacy from the start of the year through the end of March. For both hospital and prescription records, prosecutors have agreed to defense attorney Doug Duncan’s request for a protective order limiting the release of records only to prosecutors, law enforcement officers, state experts and Woods’ defense team.

Woods has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence. A sheriff’s office report said deputies found two pain pills in his pocket, and he showed signs of impairment after his SUV clipped a truck’s trailer and rolled onto its side.

Woods was traveling at high speeds on a beachside, residential road on Jupiter Island with a 30 mph (nearly 50 kph) speed limit when his Land Rover caused $5,000 in damage to the truck, according to an incident report. Woods agreed to a Breathalyzer test that showed no signs of alcohol, but refused a urine test, authorities said.

Woods has traveled outside of the United States to seek treatment at an inpatient treatment facility, according to court records.

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Sweltering heat continues in GTA, severe thunderstorm risk Thursday

The blisteringly hot weather is continuing Thursday throughout the GTA, bringing a chance of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The extreme heat and humidity will see it feeling close...

55m ago

Community leaders speak out as Muslim family faces alleged harassment in Clarington

A Muslim farmer from the Clarington, Ont., area is allegedly facing a concentrated and escalating campaign of intimidation, hate, and extremist threats targeting his family.  Mohsin Bhuiyan operates...

Just now

Fans gather in Toronto to see Cristiano Ronaldo and cheer on Team Portugal

Thousands of fans gathered outside the Delta Hotel in downtown Toronto on Wednesday to greet Team Portugal and its star player, Cristiano Ronaldo. The fanfare erupted early in the afternoon when the...

23m ago

Carney to join Smith for Alberta oil pipeline update in Calgary today

CALGARY — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith are set to hold a joint news conference today in Calgary on a proposed pipeline project. Smith had set a July 1 deadline to submit...

2h ago

Top Stories

Sweltering heat continues in GTA, severe thunderstorm risk Thursday

The blisteringly hot weather is continuing Thursday throughout the GTA, bringing a chance of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The extreme heat and humidity will see it feeling close...

55m ago

Community leaders speak out as Muslim family faces alleged harassment in Clarington

A Muslim farmer from the Clarington, Ont., area is allegedly facing a concentrated and escalating campaign of intimidation, hate, and extremist threats targeting his family.  Mohsin Bhuiyan operates...

Just now

Fans gather in Toronto to see Cristiano Ronaldo and cheer on Team Portugal

Thousands of fans gathered outside the Delta Hotel in downtown Toronto on Wednesday to greet Team Portugal and its star player, Cristiano Ronaldo. The fanfare erupted early in the afternoon when the...

23m ago

Carney to join Smith for Alberta oil pipeline update in Calgary today

CALGARY — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith are set to hold a joint news conference today in Calgary on a proposed pipeline project. Smith had set a July 1 deadline to submit...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:27
John Tory Jr. announces intention to run for Liberals in Beaches-East York

John Tory Junior, the son of former Toronto Mayor John Tory, wants to be the next Member of Parliament for Beaches-East York.

2h ago

0:46
Raptors sign head coach Darko Rajakovic to multi-year extension

The Toronto Raptors signed head coach Darko Rajakovic to a multi-year contract extension.

2h ago

4:57
Severe storms possible amid heat wave

The blisteringly hot weather is continuing Thursday throughout the GTA, bringing a chance of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

22m ago

4:27
Portugal, Croatia face off tonight at Toronto Stadium

Toronto is gearing up to host its last FIFA World Cup match. CityNews' Afua Baah has the details.

7h ago

2:21
Storm risk continues Thursday with high heat

Sunny and hot with the chance for rain showers or a thunderstorm on Thursday. Orange Warning for Heat remains in place, likely, through Saturday.

19h ago

More Videos