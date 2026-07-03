Canadian country star Tommy Hunter dies at 89; hosted long-running TV variety show

Tommy Hunter poses with a guitar in an undated handout photo. Hunter, who was known by fans as "Canada's country gentleman" has died died at the age of 89. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Denise Grant (Mandatory Credit)

By Craig Macrae, The Canadian Press

Posted July 3, 2026 10:57 am.

Last Updated July 3, 2026 3:25 pm.

Tommy Hunter, a fixture in Canadian living rooms for decades with his long-running CBC TV show, has died at age 89.

The London, Ont., native is best known for hosting his music show “The Tommy Hunter Show,” which started in black-and-white in 1965 and remained on the air until 1992.

His business manager, Brian Edwards, said the late country star died of natural causes on Thursday in a London retirement home, where he had been living for the past few months.

Edwards said Hunter passed peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his family and his much-beloved dog.

“As the old saying goes, we’re all heartbroken at the same time,” said Edwards.

“When someone goes peacefully like that and everything, it’s kind of a blessing.”

Hunter’s family is doing well under the circumstances, added Edwards, who spoke throughout the week with them as the country singer’s health began deteriorating.

Edwards said Hunter’s legacy will be his long-running TV career and being remembered as “Canada’s country gentleman” to his supportive fanbase.

“Those fans meant everything to him … he knew that they were the ones that kept him on there (on TV) and he always respected that.” 

A well-known musician in his own right, Hunter introduced Canadian audiences to some of the biggest country acts of all time.  

Born on March 20, 1937, Hunter learned to play the guitar when he was nine years old and made his professional debut only a few years later. As he honed his skills, he played a series of modest gigs, performing at hospitals, movie theatres and garden parties for paltry sums of money.  

He was still a teenager when he earned his first big break, landing a spot on the CBC-TV series “Country Hoedown,” a country music show with a barn-themed set. Hunter began on the show as rhythm guitarist with King Ganam’s band, Sons of the West.

Just as Hunter’s profile began to rise due to his appearances on that show, he also landed his own daily lunchtime radio programme on CBC, during which he played country music alongside pop tunes.

After nine years on “Country Hoedown” and at the age of 28, Hunter received another break: his own TV show on CBC.

He knew immediately that he wanted to stray from the hayseed image propagated elsewhere (including “Country Hoedown”). He wanted to bring legitimacy to country music and also sought to capture a broad audience.

He succeeded. The Gemini Award-winning show was a beloved mainstay on the CBC and also ran later on the Nashville Network, often standing as the country station’s most-watched program.

But in a 2010 interview with The Canadian Press, Hunter pointed out that, when he was first starting out on TV, there wasn’t much else on the dial for viewers to watch.

“There was one network,” he said. “So they didn’t have a lot of choice. (The TV) was either on or off.”

At the time of its cancellation, “The Tommy Hunter Show” was the longest-running music program in North America.

During the nearly 27 years “The Tommy Hunter Show” flickered across Canadian television screens, Hunter welcomed a glittering list of country stars: Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, Anne Murray, Trisha Yearwood, Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, the Judd family, Hank Snow, Clint Black, Martina McBride and even a young Shania Twain, who then went by Eileen.

“We had the old and the new,” Hunter said of the show’s guest list in 2010. “I never turned my back on the new performers that were coming along but I never turned my back on the old ones either.”

“I tried to hit a very high-quality mark. I wanted it to be a good family show that families could sit down and watch together. There were no dirty jokes, and there was no smutty language. There was none of that.”

Of course, Hunter was also a fixture on the Canadian country charts while his show was on the air, claiming a series of hits, including his most famous tune, “Travellin’ Man” (which also served as the theme song for his show).

He recorded for Columbia and its Harmony label in the 1960s and ’70s, spawning a number of successful singles including “Cup of Disgrace,” “Walk With Your Neighbour,” “Born to be a Gypsy,” and “The Battle of the Little Big Horn.” He won a Juno Award for top male country artist in 1970.

He continued to tour after his CBC show was cancelled (and he returned to the public broadcaster for a 2003 special, which brought in more than 1 million viewers), playing as many as 70 dates per year.

Hunter underwent successful surgery for prostate cancer in 2004. In 2010, he said he was feeling healthy and didn’t have any pressing concerns.

Still, that year he announced he was planning to tour Canada for the final time, splitting the shows between 2011 and ’12. Then 73 years old, he reasoned that he simply didn’t want to overstay his welcome with audiences.

“One of the things that I was always fearful about, and I always said to people around me, is that if I ever felt that I couldn’t hit that mark, I would throw in the towel very, very quickly,” he said at the time.

“Well, I haven’t hit that point yet, but it’s like anything else: you know that you’re getting older and someday it’s going to happen. And I’m in good health, I can still sing, so I want to go out when I can still do the things and not disappoint an audience.”

Hunter was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and was a member of the Order of Ontario and the Order of Canada.

The country star was also an animal lover, said Edwards, and he supported the Humane Society and various charities for rescue dogs over the years.

Hunter’s dog, who was by his side as he died, was a rescue.

“That was his little heart and soul,” said Edwards.

Hunter is survived by his three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

– With files from Nick Patch

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA as extreme heat lingers

The intense heat isn’t done with Toronto and the GTA yet as the first weekend of July approaches and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued Friday. The region is still under an orange...

47m ago

Concerns raised after massive bouncy castle house outside Toronto mall collapses

The Royal Duck bounce park was at Bridlewood Mall since June 6. The play structure collapsed as a storm moved through Toronto.

36m ago

Man charged after crashing his jet ski into lifeguard vessel near Scarborough Bluffs: Toronto police

A 20-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly crashed his jet ski into a lifeguard vessel, sending the lifeguard overboard into the water near Scarborough Bluffs, Toronto police said. Toronto...

18m ago

Watch live: Guests arrive as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding set to take place at MSG

Today will be a fairytale. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is slated to take place Friday at Madison Square Garden, where the couple’s closest friends and family — and several hundred...

1m ago

Top Stories

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA as extreme heat lingers

The intense heat isn’t done with Toronto and the GTA yet as the first weekend of July approaches and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued Friday. The region is still under an orange...

47m ago

Concerns raised after massive bouncy castle house outside Toronto mall collapses

The Royal Duck bounce park was at Bridlewood Mall since June 6. The play structure collapsed as a storm moved through Toronto.

36m ago

Man charged after crashing his jet ski into lifeguard vessel near Scarborough Bluffs: Toronto police

A 20-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly crashed his jet ski into a lifeguard vessel, sending the lifeguard overboard into the water near Scarborough Bluffs, Toronto police said. Toronto...

18m ago

Watch live: Guests arrive as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding set to take place at MSG

Today will be a fairytale. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is slated to take place Friday at Madison Square Garden, where the couple’s closest friends and family — and several hundred...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

0:25
Stabbing inside Toronto apartment building leaves man injured, woman arrested

A man in his 50s has been seriously injured following a stabbing in the west end of the city.

5h ago

2:43
New push to strengthen Canadian bank laws

As bank fraud continues to grow—with thousands of victims each year, there is renewed pressure on the federal government to overhaul bank laws. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

0:57
Toronto heat wave: Here's when temperatures are expected to cool

Amid a week-long heat wave that brought temperatures to the high 30s, the days are expected to cool down soon.

6h ago

2:39
Portugal defeats Croatia in final World Cup match at Toronto Stadium

Toronto Stadium ended its tenure as a World Cup venue as Portugal beat Croatia in a Round of 32 match. Brandon Choghri caught up with some of the more than 43,000 fans who took in the match.

12h ago

2:07
High temperatures, storm risk continues into early Saturday

Heat warnings remain in place through Friday and into the early part of the weekend before we see some relief.

18h ago

More Videos