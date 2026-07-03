‘Cheer for the boys’: Fans flying to Houston for Canada’s historic World Cup match

Matty Alex, second from the left, is shown along with four other Canadian fans at LA Stadium, in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28, 2026. Alex is flying to Houston for Canada's match in round 16 of the World Cup.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Matty Alex (Mandatory Credit)

By Sharif Hassan, The Canadian Press

Posted July 3, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 3, 2026 5:27 am.

Canada’s record-breaking World Cup run has captivated the country and spawned legions of new soccer fans, but most of them have not been following the men’s team around as loyally as Matty Alex.

He has witnessed the team’s magical journey throughout the tournament, from their opening match in Toronto to their 6-0 victory against Qatar in Vancouver and the historic win in Los Angeles, when Stephen Eustaquio’s goal in stoppage time against South Africa sent the team to the round of 16 for the first time.

Alex’s next stop is Houston, Texas, where Canada is playing against Morocco on Saturday. He will fly there on Friday morning to “cheer for the boys.”

Born in Brampton, Ont., the city that produced much of Canada’s mens soccer team, Alex said he became a soccer enthusiast and started playing when he was a kid.

“My father is Greek, and my mother’s side is English, so we were always a big football family,” he said in a phone interview. “(I) didn’t really adapt to hockey the way most Canadian children do. I’ve always been into soccer over any other sport.”

Growing up, Alex was always an England fan, but said he didn’t feel the same excitement when he watched the country play against Congo on Wednesday.

“I have something of my country, my identity to cheer for and root for,” he said. “Not saying I’m not a fan of England anymore … but you know … it shifted now because now I have Canada in the World Cup.”

While many Canadians are still in tune with their family’s heritage when it comes to soccer, his loyalty now fully lies with Canada because of the team’s outstanding performance.

“It’s a shift, and I think you’ll see the younger generations adapt to that because now they don’t have to run out and buy Messi and Ronaldo jerseys,” Alex said. “They’re going to have David, Eustáquio and Davies jerseys now to wear as children.”

Since the opening game in Toronto, Alex has been busy flying to watch Canada’s matches in other cities. When other World Cup teams play, he is throwing watch parties in his ground-level apartment and patio in Toronto’s Liberty Village to welcome fans from around the globe. He said he will host one Thursday night before flying to Houston the next morning.

It is hard to know the exact number of Canadians planning to travel to Houston for the game against Morocco, but demand has been high enough that Canada’s two major airlines had to replace the smaller aircraft with larger ones or add seating on their Houston-bound flights.

WestJet spokesperson Julia Kaiser said the airline is doing that for eight flights between Calgary and Houston “to make it easier for more Canadians to show up in full force and support our team on the international stage.”

Air Canada said it has also modified one of its flights from Toronto to Houston to provide more seats on a larger plane.

“We are evaluating the opportunity to add more capacity – however, our fleet is fully deployed as we are in the peak summer travel period,” it said in a statement.

With direct flights to Houston being limited and expensive, many fans are choosing connecting flights with long layovers. That includes Greg Perih, who was scheduled to fly out with his friend on Thursday evening from Vancouver to Seattle, where they have a six-hour layover before boarding another plane to Houston.

Perih said that after the game he will catch a flight back to Vancouver so he can be there for his daughter’s birthday on Sunday.

He watched Canada’s big win against Qatar at B.C. Place with the same friend who’s going to Houston.

“They’ve made us proud as a country, you know, getting our first point to start with, getting our first win … against Qatar in an exciting game,” he said, adding that it was one of the best days of his life.

Perih said he and his wife went to the stadium when Canada faced Switzerland, a game he called “inspirational” despite the 2-1 loss.

“It has been a lot of fun, it’s been lot of excitement,” he said.

In the 2022 World Cup, Canada lost to 2-1 to Morocco. Perih said even though the African team is better now compared to four years ago, Canada’s squad has also become stronger.

“I expect us to play formidably and be in there for a chance to surprise the world, really,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2026.

Sharif Hassan, The Canadian Press


Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest at Sankofa Square, Summerlicious kicks off

There are lots of events to keep you busy the first weekend in July including ribfest at Sankofa Square, Taste of Lawrence and more. Here's what is happening this weekend in Toronto. Downtown Toronto...

15h ago

Greater Toronto home sales up 9.4% in June as board predicts price growth could come

TORONTO — The Greater Toronto Area continued to see higher home sales last month compared with a year ago even as new listings slowed. With 6,770 homes in the region changing hands in June, activity...

2h ago

Quarterly payments of Ottawa's boosted grocery and essentials benefit start today

OTTAWA — Eligible Canadians will find a bit more cash in their bank accounts starting today as quarterly payments begin for the federal Liberals' boosted affordability benefit. The Canada Groceries and...

2h ago

Ramos, Ronaldo lead Portugal to victory in Toronto Stadium World Cup farewell

Goncalo Ramos headed in the stoppage-time winner as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in a wild finish that also included a Croatian goal disallowed for offside just before the final whistle in a World Cup round...

7h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest at Sankofa Square, Summerlicious kicks off

There are lots of events to keep you busy the first weekend in July including ribfest at Sankofa Square, Taste of Lawrence and more. Here's what is happening this weekend in Toronto. Downtown Toronto...

15h ago

Greater Toronto home sales up 9.4% in June as board predicts price growth could come

TORONTO — The Greater Toronto Area continued to see higher home sales last month compared with a year ago even as new listings slowed. With 6,770 homes in the region changing hands in June, activity...

2h ago

Quarterly payments of Ottawa's boosted grocery and essentials benefit start today

OTTAWA — Eligible Canadians will find a bit more cash in their bank accounts starting today as quarterly payments begin for the federal Liberals' boosted affordability benefit. The Canada Groceries and...

2h ago

Ramos, Ronaldo lead Portugal to victory in Toronto Stadium World Cup farewell

Goncalo Ramos headed in the stoppage-time winner as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in a wild finish that also included a Croatian goal disallowed for offside just before the final whistle in a World Cup round...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Portugal defeats Croatia in final World Cup match at Toronto Stadium

Toronto Stadium ended its tenure as a World Cup venue as Portugal beat Croatia in a Round of 32 match. Brandon Choghri caught up with some of the more than 43,000 fans who took in the match.

4h ago

2:07
High temperatures, storm risk continues into early Saturday

Heat warnings remain in place through Friday and into the early part of the weekend before we see some relief.

10h ago

2:04
Search for 7-year-old missing boy in Hamilton ends in tragedy

Investigators said Nathanael Selambi had been located deceased on Thursday, but provided no further details as to the circumstances that may have led up to his death.

10h ago

3:07
Small Bowmanville farm owners fearful amid alleged online misinformation

A Bowmanville husband and father who has a small farm on his rural residential property says he and his family are worried amid alleged online misinformation. Advocates and officials say they share his concerns. Nick Westoll explains.

12h ago

2:26
Moroccan restaurant in Cabbagetown facing eviction over landlord dispute

The owner of Rayah Café claims that a lack of transparency on additional charges from her landlord has left her fighting for the restaurant's survival. Erica Natividad with why Ontario's laws are complicating the dispute.

13h ago

More Videos