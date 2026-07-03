Two 12-year-old boys injured after falling off e-scooter in Etobicoke

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 3, 2026 2:55 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2026 3:48 pm.

Two 12-year-old boys have been taken to hospital after falling off an e-scooter in Etobicoke

Toronto police say they were called to Dundas Street West and The East Mall just after 1 p.m. for reports of two people injured on the road.

Investigators later determined the two had been riding an e-scooter when they lost control for unknown reasons.

Both were transported to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

The East Mall is closed in both directions between Vickers and Coronet roads.

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