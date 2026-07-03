Four arrested after allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent $1.9M cheque in Uxbridge

A Durham Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg.

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 3, 2026 12:39 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2026 1:15 pm.

Four people have been arrested after allegedly trying to cash a fraudulent cheque of $1.9 million, Durham police say.

It’s alleged on March 16, a woman went to a Uxbridge bank and cashed a fraudulent cheque.

Between March 16 and March 20, the female suspect and three other male suspects allegedly conducted bank transfers, withdrawals, e-transfers, wire payments and completed bank drafts in order to launder and take possession of the funds.

They were able to get more than $890,000 before the funds were frozen, police allege.

After an investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit, the four suspects were arrested.

Helia Bayegan, 50, of Richmond Hill has been charged with fraud over $5,000, utter forged document, launder proceeds of Canadian crime, possess proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

Arbin Singh Shaliwal, 28, of Wasaga Beach and Peyman Pornour, 45, of North York are facing charges of launder proceeds of Canadian crime, possess proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000 while Yiang Leng, 30, of Toronto is charged with possess proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

All were released on an undertaking.

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