Hudson’s Bay closes auctions with sale of Norval Morrisseau paintings

"Childlike simplicity in tune with nature because we are one" by Norval Morrisseau was part of the Hudson's Bay collection being auctioned off. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Heffel Fine Art Auction House (Mandatory Credit) Heffel Fine Art Auction House

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted July 3, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 3, 2026 5:24 am.

Hudson’s Bay has completed the final auction in a series that found new owners for its trove of art — this one featuring six paintings with ties to Norval Morrisseau.

The sale was hosted online by Heffel Fine Art Auction House.

Three of the pieces sold in the auction were created by the late Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau and three came from his studio. Studio paintings are typically completed by assistants in an artist’s workshop.

The top Morrisseau painting was a vibrant acrylic on canvas attributed to his studio. It sold for $27,500.

The Morrisseau works were up for auction alongside vintage HBC signs, a basketball and jersey signed by former Toronto Raptor Pascal Siakam and various other pieces of memorabilia and art that belonged to the collapsed department store.

The piece that fetched the most money was a portrait of Duke of Marlborough John Churchill by the Studio of Michael Dahl. It sold for $50,000.

HBC started auctioning off its 4,400 pieces of art and artifacts last year after the business closed and needed to make money to pay off creditors.

Court documents say a live auction held last year, five subsequent online sales and the sale in May of a single painting depicting Prince Rupert made the defunct department store a collective $9.5 million.

The company is still awaiting receipt of the proceeds of the sixth and seventh online auctions. Thursday’s auction was the company’s eighth and final online sale.

Some of Morrisseau’s pictographic paintings have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars, but since his death in 2007, about 6,000 fake works attributed to the artist have been uncovered. Police have called it the biggest art fraud in world history.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press


Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest at Sankofa Square, Summerlicious kicks off

There are lots of events to keep you busy the first weekend in July including ribfest at Sankofa Square, Taste of Lawrence and more. Here's what is happening this weekend in Toronto. Downtown Toronto...

15h ago

Greater Toronto home sales up 9.4% in June as board predicts price growth could come

TORONTO — The Greater Toronto Area continued to see higher home sales last month compared with a year ago even as new listings slowed. With 6,770 homes in the region changing hands in June, activity...

2h ago

Quarterly payments of Ottawa's boosted grocery and essentials benefit start today

OTTAWA — Eligible Canadians will find a bit more cash in their bank accounts starting today as quarterly payments begin for the federal Liberals' boosted affordability benefit. The Canada Groceries and...

2h ago

'Cheer for the boys': Fans flying to Houston for Canada's historic World Cup match

Canada's record-breaking World Cup run has captivated the country and spawned legions of new soccer fans, but most of them have not been following the men's team around as loyally as Matty Alex. He has...

2h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest at Sankofa Square, Summerlicious kicks off

There are lots of events to keep you busy the first weekend in July including ribfest at Sankofa Square, Taste of Lawrence and more. Here's what is happening this weekend in Toronto. Downtown Toronto...

15h ago

Greater Toronto home sales up 9.4% in June as board predicts price growth could come

TORONTO — The Greater Toronto Area continued to see higher home sales last month compared with a year ago even as new listings slowed. With 6,770 homes in the region changing hands in June, activity...

2h ago

Quarterly payments of Ottawa's boosted grocery and essentials benefit start today

OTTAWA — Eligible Canadians will find a bit more cash in their bank accounts starting today as quarterly payments begin for the federal Liberals' boosted affordability benefit. The Canada Groceries and...

2h ago

'Cheer for the boys': Fans flying to Houston for Canada's historic World Cup match

Canada's record-breaking World Cup run has captivated the country and spawned legions of new soccer fans, but most of them have not been following the men's team around as loyally as Matty Alex. He has...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Portugal defeats Croatia in final World Cup match at Toronto Stadium

Toronto Stadium ended its tenure as a World Cup venue as Portugal beat Croatia in a Round of 32 match. Brandon Choghri caught up with some of the more than 43,000 fans who took in the match.

4h ago

2:07
High temperatures, storm risk continues into early Saturday

Heat warnings remain in place through Friday and into the early part of the weekend before we see some relief.

10h ago

2:04
Search for 7-year-old missing boy in Hamilton ends in tragedy

Investigators said Nathanael Selambi had been located deceased on Thursday, but provided no further details as to the circumstances that may have led up to his death.

10h ago

3:07
Small Bowmanville farm owners fearful amid alleged online misinformation

A Bowmanville husband and father who has a small farm on his rural residential property says he and his family are worried amid alleged online misinformation. Advocates and officials say they share his concerns. Nick Westoll explains.

12h ago

2:26
Moroccan restaurant in Cabbagetown facing eviction over landlord dispute

The owner of Rayah Café claims that a lack of transparency on additional charges from her landlord has left her fighting for the restaurant's survival. Erica Natividad with why Ontario's laws are complicating the dispute.

13h ago

More Videos