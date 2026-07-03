Man charged after crashing his jet ski into lifeguard vessel near Scarborough Bluffs: Toronto police

A 20-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly crashed his jet ski into a lifeguard vessel, sending the lifeguard overboard into the water near Scarborough Bluffs, Toronto police said.

Toronto Police Marine Unit officers responded to the incident on Thursday, July 2.

Investigators say a City of Toronto beach lifeguard was patrolling a designated swim zone in a vessel when a jet ski collided with it.

The lifeguard was ejected into the water and suffered minor injuries.

The jet ski operator continued riding, before he was eventually directed to shore by another lifeguard, police said.

The Marine Unit was notified and attended the scene, arresting the jet ski operator.

Tristan Latchman, of Brampton, was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance.

“The Toronto Police Marine Unit reminds all boaters and jet ski operators to operate safely, obey all posted restrictions, maintain safe speeds, and remain clear of designated swim areas,” a police release states. “The safety of lifeguards, swimmers, and everyone enjoying Toronto’s waterfront depends on responsible operation.”