Mississauga man arrested after nearly $1M in stolen property recovered

Peel police announce nearly $1 million in stolen property has been recovered following a shopping mall break-in. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 3, 2026 11:52 am.

A Mississauga man has been arrested after nearly $1 million in stolen property was recovered in connection to a shopping mall break-in from his home.

Peel police say just before midnight on April 30, a masked man allegedly broke into a store at Square One Shopping Centre and stole “high-value jewelry and clothing” from multiple displays.

The suspect then fled on foot before stealing an unoccupied vehicle that had been left running nearby, police allege.

The vehicle was later recovered the following day.

After an investigation, police say Amir Nikbakht was identified as the suspect and a warrant was executed at his residence. A significant quantity of stolen property was recovered.

Nikbakht, 41, of Mississauga was arrested and charged with multiple offences including possession of break-in instruments, disguise with intent, theft of motor vehicle, weapons dangerous, fail to comply, and breach of probation.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Peel police say while retail theft has remained consistent over the last 12 months, arrests and charges have increased by more than 30 per cent due to the Break and Enter Auto and Retail (BEAR) Organized Crime Unit that was launched in Sept. 2025.

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