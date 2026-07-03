Swimmer bitten on the foot at New York City beach in a suspected shark attack

A swimmer was bitten on the foot in a suspected shark attack Friday at a New York City beach, prompting authorities to temporarily close the beach.

The attack at Jones Beach comes a day after multiple shark sightings were reported at other New York City and Long Island beaches.

The person was swimming at Jones Beach State Park Field 6 when they suffered lacerations on their foot, the New York City Parks Department said.

Lifeguards responded immediately and an ambulance took the victim to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

Swimming was suspended while officials searched for sharks and other dangerous marine life. After an hour of searching, none were found and swimming was allowed to resume, though restricted to wading up to swimmers’ waists, the department said.

New York City officials on Thursday reported multiple shark sightings at Rockaway Beach in Queens and imposed intermittent beach closures. New York City Emergency Management also issued a warning advising of the closures and urging beachgoers to follow the guidance from lifeguards.

Farther east, lifeguards at a Long Island beach spotted a shark Thursday in the water off Point Lookout and immediately ordered people out of the ocean. Point Lookout and neighboring Hempstead beaches were also temporarily closed to swimming after the sighting.

The beach closures come as record-breaking heat continues to grip the eastern United States, drawing large crowds to area beaches.

Shark sightings have become more common as authorities increase the use of drones to search for them in the water. But while sharks are commonly found in the waters off the United States, shark bites are rare, experts say.

Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Museum of Natural History’s shark research program, told The Associated Press that there are between 60 and 80 known unprovoked bites worldwide each year. It’s extremely rare that two or more people are bitten in close proximity.

New York, The Associated Press