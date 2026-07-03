Service partly suspended on TTC Line 5 Eglinton, Line 6 Finch West due to track and mechanical issues

As the TTC enters the evening rush hour, officials say service on Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West is partly suspended due to operational issues.

According to the TTC service alerts website Friday afternoon, Line 5 Eglinton is suspended between Cedarvale and Mount Dennis stations due to an unspecified track problem. Shuttle buses were brought in to run along the affected stretch of Eglinton Avenue.

On Line 6 Finch West, service was suspended between Finch West and Tobermory stations due to a mechanical problem. Shuttle buses are running along the eastern part of the corridor.

Officials said the private-sector maintainers for both lines are responding to the issues.

CityNews contacted the TTC to request additional information about both LRT service suspensions, but a representative wasn’t immediately available.

More to come.