Woman charged in road rage-related stabbing in Oshawa
Posted July 3, 2026 10:27 am.
Last Updated July 3, 2026 10:37 am.
A woman is facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing another woman during a road rage incident in Oshawa on Canada Day.
Durham Regional Police were called to the area of Lakeview Park and Simcoe Street around 7:20 p.m. on July 1.
Investigators say a 53-year-old woman was involved in a road rage altercation with a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman. The 53-year-old woman allegedly brandished a knife and the other two people responded by deploying bear spray.
The 53-year-old woman then stabbed the other woman multiple times and fled the area.
The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
The suspect was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident.
Arlene Sophia Moore was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault with a weapon
She was held for a bail hearing.