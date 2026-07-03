Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in west end

Toronto police investigate after a woman was struck by a vehicle at The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road on July 3, 2026. CITYNEWS/Rob Ramlackhan

By John Marchesan

Posted July 3, 2026 9:06 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2026 10:05 pm.

A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.

Toronto police were called to The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road area just before 8 p.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

An adult woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

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