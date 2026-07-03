Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in west end
Posted July 3, 2026 9:06 pm.
Last Updated July 3, 2026 10:05 pm.
A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.
Toronto police were called to The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road area just before 8 p.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck.
An adult woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to paramedics.
Investigators say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.