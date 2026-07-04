Canadian, American air forces to conduct joint flypast in Ottawa for Fourth of July

OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Air Force and the U.S. air force will appear together in the skies over Ottawa today to mark the Fourth of July.

Americans are celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence today.

Revellers gathered at the official residence of U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra for the annual Fourth of July party in Ottawa will see the jets flying at low altitude.

The ceremonial flypast is scheduled for around 6:30 p.m. ET.

It involves two Canadian CF-18 Hornets flying alongside a pair of American F-35 Lightning II jets.

The Defence Department says it’s meant to demonstrate the way the two countries routinely work together in the air as part of Norad, the binational continental defence command.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2026.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press



