Canadian fans hoping for another historic win in World Cup match against Morocco

Canadian fans celebrate after Canada defeated South Africa during a World Cup round of 32 soccer match, at FIFA Fan Fest in Vancouver, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 4, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated July 4, 2026 7:40 am.

Fans across the country will be cheering on the Canadian men’s soccer team as they take on Morocco in the next World Cup knockout round.

It could be another history-making match for Canada, although they will face their toughest opponent yet.

Morocco entered the tournament sitting seventh in FIFA’s rankings while Canada was No. 30.

The match is taking place at the Houston Stadium in Texas, with many Canadians expected to be in attendance.

Canada recorded its first-ever knockout stage win at a men’s World Cup with its dramatic 1-0 win over South Africa in Los Angeles last week.

Today’s pre-game celebrations and watch parties are taking place in cities from the east to the west.

Canadian soccer supporters group The Voyageurs has posted a list of watch parties across the country to their Instagram. The supporters will also be marching to the stadium ahead of the game in Houston.

Some fans have expressed annoyance online that the game won’t be played in one of two Canadian World Cup stadiums.

Toronto hosted its last World Cup match on Thursday, and Vancouver is set to wrap up its stint next Tuesday. Fans in both cities can still attend the FIFA Fan Festival, which will continue to broadcast games until the end of the World Cup.

The winner of today’s game will meet either Paraguay or France in a quarterfinal matchup in Boston on July 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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