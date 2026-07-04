Police launch arson investigation into deadly Amherstburg house fire

Photo: The CANADIAN PRESS.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 4, 2026 2:51 pm.

Windsor police have launched an arson investigation into a deadly house fire in Amherstburg that killed one person on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to an active fire in the 100 block of Texas Road shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze and located a 47-year-old man during a search of the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other details were provided.

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