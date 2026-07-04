A Toronto man who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in the downtown core was arrested and charged this week.

According to investigators, the assaults happened on public transit between the morning hours of 8 a.m. and noon on Thursday, July 2.

“All victims are strangers to the accused,” Toronto police wrote in a press release shared Saturday. “The victims did not sustain any physical injuries.”

Authorities have charged 30-year-old Ashraful Alam with five counts of sexual assault and one count of obstructing police.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and investigators are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward.

Alam is described as standing between five-foot-seven and five-foot-ten, with a medium build, black shaggy hair and a black beard.

At the time of the assaults, he was wearing a dark long sleeve shirt, beige shorts and dark Birkenstock-style sandals.