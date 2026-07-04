Toronto police officer seriously injured during suspect takedown

A Toronto police officer was seriously injured during an arrest in North York on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, police were responding to a call for a “suspicious incident” in a residential neighbourhood near Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue just before 10:45 a.m.

“When officers arrived on scene, two vehicles fled the area and one suspect fled on foot,” Toronto police wrote in a social media post. “After a brief foot pursuit, an adult male suspect was arrested.”

Authorities say one officer was seriously injured during the arrest, but declined to provide more details about the nature of the injuries and the circumstances that led to them.

The officer was transported to a hospital, where he remains in non-life-threatening condition.