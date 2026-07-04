Woman arrested for impaired driving after car crash near Queen’s Park

Photo shows the scene of a two-vehicle collision near Queen's Park on Sat. July 4, 2026. (CityNews/Ricardo Alfonso)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 4, 2026 8:04 am.

A woman was arrested for impaired driving early Saturday morning following a car crash near Queen’s Park.

Emergency crews were called to the area of College Street and University Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Toronto police say both drivers remained at the scene.

One person was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and one woman was arrested for impaired driving.

No other details were provided.

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