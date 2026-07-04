Woman arrested for impaired driving after car crash near Queen’s Park
Posted July 4, 2026 8:04 am.
A woman was arrested for impaired driving early Saturday morning following a car crash near Queen’s Park.
Emergency crews were called to the area of College Street and University Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Toronto police say both drivers remained at the scene.
One person was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and one woman was arrested for impaired driving.
No other details were provided.