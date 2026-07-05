2 people sent to hospital after boat crashes into Lake Ontario shoreline

Two people were rescued from a boat that crashed into the Toronto shoreline along Lake Ontario early Sunday morning.

The Toronto Police Service Marine Unit was called to the Humber Bay Park area just after 5 a.m. for reports of a boat that had crashed onto the rocks.

A man and woman were rescued from the boat and transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances of the crash. They say an investigation is ongoing.