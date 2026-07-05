2 teen boys sent to hospital after Scarborough stabbing
Posted July 5, 2026 7:49 am.
Last Updated July 5, 2026 7:50 am.
Two teenage boys were sent to a hospital Saturday evening after a reported stabbing in Scarborough.
Officers were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Birchmount Road at approximately 10:40 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found two boys with non-life-threatening injuries.
They were both transported to a hospital for treatment.
Detectives say one of the injured boys was arrested along with a second teenager.
Police have not released any details about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing and say that an investigation is ongoing.