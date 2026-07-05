Ajax MPP Rob Cerjanec drops out of Ontario Liberal leadership race

There is one less candidate in the running for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party after MPP Rob Cerjanec announced Sunday he was suspending his campaign.

In a social media post, Cerjanec did not give a reason for his decision, saying only that it was made after conversations with family, supporters, and colleagues.

“During this campaign, I have had the privilege of meeting Liberals from every corner of Ontario,” he wrote. “Their passion, optimism, and dedication have only strengthened my belief that our party has an essential role to play in building a better future.”

NEW – MPP Rob Cerjanec drops out of the race for Ontario liberal leader. https://t.co/kWc3nVIlpR — Richard Southern (@RichardCityNews) July 6, 2026

Cerjanec, a rookie MPP who won the riding of Ajax in 2025, was one of five confirmed candidates running to succeed Bonnie Crombie, who stepped down earlier this year.

MPP Lee Fairclough, who represents Etobicoke-Lakeshore, former MP Navdeep Bains, finance and technology entrepreneur Eric Lombardi and former political staffer Dylan Marando are the remaining candidates.

Leadership hopefuls have until July 31 at 5 p.m. to submit their nomination papers. Party members will then cast their votes electronically between Nov. 9 and Nov. 20 using a ranked ballot system before a new leader is announced on Nov. 21.