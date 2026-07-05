Ajax MPP Rob Cerjanec drops out of Ontario Liberal leadership race

Liberal MPP Rob Cerjanec speaks during Question Period at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By John Marchesan

Posted July 5, 2026 9:13 pm.

Last Updated July 5, 2026 9:18 pm.

There is one less candidate in the running for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party after MPP Rob Cerjanec announced Sunday he was suspending his campaign.

In a social media post, Cerjanec did not give a reason for his decision, saying only that it was made after conversations with family, supporters, and colleagues.

“During this campaign, I have had the privilege of meeting Liberals from every corner of Ontario,” he wrote. “Their passion, optimism, and dedication have only strengthened my belief that our party has an essential role to play in building a better future.”

Cerjanec, a rookie MPP who won the riding of Ajax in 2025, was one of five confirmed candidates running to succeed Bonnie Crombie, who stepped down earlier this year.

MPP Lee Fairclough, who represents Etobicoke-Lakeshore, former MP Navdeep Bains, finance and technology entrepreneur Eric Lombardi and former political staffer Dylan Marando are the remaining candidates.

Leadership hopefuls have until July 31 at 5 p.m. to submit their nomination papers. Party members will then cast their votes electronically between Nov. 9 and Nov. 20 using a ranked ballot system before a new leader is announced on Nov. 21.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead in Brampton shooting, 2 suspects sought

Police in Peel Region are searching for at least two suspects following a fatal shooting in Brampton. Investigators say the shooting occurred in the Earlsbridge Boulevard and Edenbrook Hill Drive area...

1h ago

Drivers charged after school bus, SUV crash on Highway 11

Provincial police in Orillia have laid charges after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 on Sunday involving a school bus. Police say the crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on the highway between Line...

5h ago

Public health officials warn of potential measles exposure in Scarborough

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is advising the public of a potential measles exposure at several health care facilities in the Scarborough area. Officials say a travel-related case of measles was recently...

6h ago

Woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

Police in Peel Region are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in her 30s in Mississauga early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Eglinton Avenue and Erin Mills Parkway area just...

7h ago

Top Stories

1 man dead in Brampton shooting, 2 suspects sought

Police in Peel Region are searching for at least two suspects following a fatal shooting in Brampton. Investigators say the shooting occurred in the Earlsbridge Boulevard and Edenbrook Hill Drive area...

1h ago

Drivers charged after school bus, SUV crash on Highway 11

Provincial police in Orillia have laid charges after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 on Sunday involving a school bus. Police say the crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on the highway between Line...

5h ago

Public health officials warn of potential measles exposure in Scarborough

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is advising the public of a potential measles exposure at several health care facilities in the Scarborough area. Officials say a travel-related case of measles was recently...

6h ago

Woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

Police in Peel Region are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in her 30s in Mississauga early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Eglinton Avenue and Erin Mills Parkway area just...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:52
1 man dead in Brampton shooting

Police in Peel Region are searching for two suspects following a fatal shooting in Brampton.

1h ago

0:42
Cooler air arrives as temperatures return to seasonal

Cloudy with a chance of showers on Monday as we return to more seasonal temperatures.

5h ago

2:51
Trump takes centre stage through 250th Independence day weekend

U.S. President Donald Trump put on a spectacle to ring in the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence. Karling Donoghue takes look at the speeches, fireworks and controversies that took place across Washington D.C. and beyond this 4th of July weekend.

6h ago

2:36
Funeral events continue for Iran's former supreme leader, no sign of his successor

The second day of funeral proceedings for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have wrapped up in Tehran. Karling Donoghue takes a look and explains why Khamenei's successor will most likely not be making an appearance.

6h ago

3:15
Woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

Police in Peel Region are searching for a suspect after a woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Mississauga. Alessandra Carneiro provides an update on the investigation.

1h ago

More Videos