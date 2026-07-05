Iran begins a procession through Tehran for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral

Mourners chant slogans while gathered in Islamic Revolution Square for the funeral procession of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei beneath a billboard depicting Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Nasser Karimi And Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted July 5, 2026 11:04 pm.

Last Updated July 5, 2026 11:26 pm.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran began a procession Monday through its capital, Tehran, for the funeral of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei’s flag-draped coffin, and those of his family killed Feb. 28 in an airstrike at the start of the war launched by Israel and the United States, will be carried on board a truck.

They will be taken through the streets of Tehran on their way to Mehrabad International Airport.

Iran’s theocracy plans to see large crowds attend the ceremony across the city to show popular support for the government.

Iranian state television reported the procession had started.

Authorities have shut down streets, airspace and daily life for the mourning, which began Saturday and will end Thursday as the 86-year-old Khamenei is buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his birthplace.

The U.S. is meanwhile pressing ahead with negotiations with Iran aimed at fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz, rolling back its disputed nuclear program and reaching a permanent end to the war. Talks appear to be on hold until after the burial.

As the funeral has gone on, however, there’s increasingly been threats from mourners to avenge Khamenei’s death. Mourners and the signs they carry have called for the killing of both U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

U.S. federal authorities have been tracking Iranian threats against Trump and other administration officials for years, stemming from Trump’s ordering the 2020 killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who had led the elite Quds Force. Iran has repeatedly denied plotting to kill Trump, though hard-line propaganda footage long has suggested Trump was in Tehran’s crosshairs.

Trump meanwhile promised to destroy Iran’s civilization during the war, among other threats.

“Today that we are here for the funeral for our leader, it’s a very tough day,” mourner Fatima Hassan said Monday morning. “We are not here to say goodbye to him, we are here for revenge. And we will take revenge.”

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Nasser Karimi And Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press





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