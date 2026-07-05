Prosecutors to lay out their case against the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk

FILE - A well-wisher places flowers at a makeshift memorial set up for Charlie Kirk at Turning Point USA headquarters, Sept. 11, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Matthew Brown And Hannah Schoenbaum, The Associated Press

Posted July 5, 2026 12:03 am.

Last Updated July 5, 2026 8:36 am.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Charlie Kirk’s widow and parents are expected this week in a Utah court where prosecutors seeking the death penalty will argue that the man charged with killing the conservative activist should stand trial for murder.

The five-day preliminary hearing that starts Monday will be the first time members of Kirk’s family are in the Utah courtroom with defendant Tyler Robinson. The hearing will be livestreamed.

Robinson turned himself in after the shooting. Prosecutors allege that he also sent a text message confession to his partner and left a note saying he had an opportunity to kill one of the nation’s leading conservative voices “and I’m going to take it.”

He has not entered a plea in the case, however.

Robinson, 23, is charged with aggravated murder in the Sept. 10 assassination of Kirk, who was addressing a crowd of thousands at Utah Valley University. His attorneys have not commented on his guilt or innocence.

Months of legal jostling leading up to the hearing centered largely on media access. Beginning Monday, the focus shifts to whether there is enough evidence for a trial and if the death penalty is warranted, said Paul Cassell, a University of Utah law professor and former federal judge.

Cassell said evidence made public to date in court filings suggests prosecutors have “an overwhelming case.”

“This seems like the proverbial slam dunk at this stage of the case, where the only issue is whether there is a sound basis for moving forward with a trial on the merits,” he said.

A death sentence is an option in Utah only when a crime has aggravating circumstances. Prosecutors will argue in Robinson’s case that Kirk’s shooting endangered others in attendance.

The proceeding will resemble a minitrial, with prosecutors planning to offer DNA evidence linking Robinson to the suspected murder weapon, testimony from investigators, autopsy findings, witness statements and video of Kirk’s killing. They are not required to present all their evidence and can use secondhand information, or hearsay.

After the hearing concludes, state District Judge Tony Graf must determine if the case should proceed.

Reporters and the public will be allowed to attend after Graf denied a defense request to restrict access.

Kirk’s killing drew backlash from his Republican allies, including President Donald Trump, who first announced Robinson’s arrest in a Sept. 12 interview on Fox News and said, “I hope he gets the death penalty.”

This week prosecutors need only demonstrate that there are reasonable grounds to believe Robinson killed Kirk. The standard is lower than for a trial, where prosecutors have to prove guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Authorities have said DNA consistent with Robinson’s was found on the trigger of the rifle used to kill Kirk, the fired cartridge casing, two unfired cartridges and a towel used to wrap the rifle.

Robinson’s parents had confronted him after authorities released a surveillance photo of the suspect and details about the rifle, authorities have said. His parents convinced him to meet with a family friend, who is a retired sheriff’s deputy, who reportedly helped arrange for Robinson to turn himself in.

Prosecutors have said Robinson left a note for his roommate, who was also his romantic partner, that read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.” They also said he wrote to his roommate in a text message about Kirk: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Defense attorneys unsuccessfully sought to block prosecutors from using recorded statements from Robinson’s roommate during the hearing. The defense wanted the roommate to testify in person so Robinson could exercise his right challenge the credibility of witnesses against him. Graf said the time for challenging witnesses would come later.

Before his death, Kirk and the organization he co-founded, Turning Point USA, galvanized the conservative youth vote to help Trump win a second term.

His widow, Erika Kirk, who took the helm of the organization after his death, pushed to maintain public access to Robinson’s prosecution when defense attorneys sought to exclude cameras from the courtroom. She forgave Robinson during her husband’s memorial service.

She is expected in court throughout the week with her husband’s parents, Robert and Kathryn Kirk, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

___

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.

Matthew Brown And Hannah Schoenbaum, The Associated Press





Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Shooting at Woodbridge hookah bar sends bouncer to hospital

A security guard was shot outside of a Woodbridge hookah bar early Sunday morning after a dispute with a patron, according to police. Emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and...

36m ago

2 people sent to hospital after boat crashes into Lake Ontario shoreline

Two people were rescued from a boat that crashed into the Toronto shoreline along Lake Ontario early Sunday morning. The Toronto Police Service Marine Unit was called to the Humber Bay Park area just...

2h ago

2 teen boys sent to hospital after Scarborough stabbing

Two teenage boys were sent to a hospital Saturday evening after a reported stabbing in Scarborough. Officers were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Birchmount Road at approximately 10:40...

3h ago

Carney to travel to Turkey, where NATO allies will focus on managing Trump

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to leave for Ankara on Monday to attend the annual NATO summit — the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to Turkey since 2015. Turkey's capital...

3h ago

Top Stories

Shooting at Woodbridge hookah bar sends bouncer to hospital

A security guard was shot outside of a Woodbridge hookah bar early Sunday morning after a dispute with a patron, according to police. Emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and...

36m ago

2 people sent to hospital after boat crashes into Lake Ontario shoreline

Two people were rescued from a boat that crashed into the Toronto shoreline along Lake Ontario early Sunday morning. The Toronto Police Service Marine Unit was called to the Humber Bay Park area just...

2h ago

2 teen boys sent to hospital after Scarborough stabbing

Two teenage boys were sent to a hospital Saturday evening after a reported stabbing in Scarborough. Officers were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Birchmount Road at approximately 10:40...

3h ago

Carney to travel to Turkey, where NATO allies will focus on managing Trump

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to leave for Ankara on Monday to attend the annual NATO summit — the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to Turkey since 2015. Turkey's capital...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Moroccan soccer fans celebrate win over Canada

Moroccan soccer fans gathered at a local cafe to watch the World Cup game against Canada. Alessandra Carniero caught up with them as they celebrated their national team's victory.

12h ago

2:38
Meet the 90-year-old man who unretired because he likes people

On Saturday, the Oakville butcher who welcomed Wolfgang Ordung out of retirement threw him a party to celebrate his birthday and the many years of service to the community. David Zura reports.

14h ago

0:31
Globalmedic providing relief packages to Venezuela

Operations are underway at GTA-based charity Globalmedic to provide aid to Venezuela.

14h ago

1:02
Prolonged heat event wraps up this weekend

The week-long heat event comes to an end on Sunday as much more comfortable temperatures are expected for the next several days before the heat builds back up midweek.

15h ago

2:29
Growing concerns AI may limit job prospects for newcomers

As more employers use artificial intelligence to screen job applications, there is growing concern that AI could amplify biases and limit newcomers’ chances of getting hired. Giacomo Buratti reports.

16h ago

More Videos