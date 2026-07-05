Public health officials warn of potential measles exposure in Scarborough

Exterior view of Scarborough General Hospital is seen on July 5, 2026. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 5, 2026 2:50 pm.

Last Updated July 5, 2026 5:32 pm.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is advising the public of a potential measles exposure at several health care facilities in the Scarborough area.

Officials say a travel-related case of measles was recently reported to the agency and members of the public may have been exposed to the viral disease at the following locations:

Sunday, June 28: 

  • Scarborough Health Network, General Hospital ER waiting room, 3050 Lawrence Ave. E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2V5, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Monday, June 29: 

  • Markington Family Care and Walk-in Clinic, 3227 Eglinton Ave. E, Unit 143 to 144, Scarborough, ON M1J 2H6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30: 

  • Scarborough Health Network, General Hospital, Kids Out-patient Clinic at 3050 Lawrence Ave. E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2V5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

“Parents or guardians of infants under one year of age who may have been exposed to measles should contact Toronto Public Health or 311 immediately as they may be eligible for immunoglobulin treatment to help prevent infection,” officials wrote in a statement shared Sunday.

Officials say the exposure is linked to a travel-related case of measles that is not linked to the World Cup. Toronto hosted six matches for the international soccer tournament between June 12 and July 2. 

Anyone exposed to measles should check that they’ve been fully vaccinated against the disease, officials say, and monitor for symptoms like fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and rashes until July 21.

The health agency says measles spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks and can stay in the air or on surfaces for more than two hours.

Toronto Public Health says it’s confirmed five cases of measles linked to international travel this year.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person critically injured in Brampton shooting

Police in Peel Region are searching for at least two suspects following a shooting in Brampton that has left one person with critical injuries. Investigators say the shooting occurred in the Earlsbridge...

1h ago

Woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

Police in Peel Region are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in her 30s in Mississauga early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Eglinton Avenue and Erin Mills Parkway area just...

2h ago

1 teen stabbed at Taste of Lawrence festival, 2 others arrested

Two 16-year-olds are in custody after another teen was stabbed Saturday evening in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Birchmount Road at approximately 10:40...

2h ago

FIFA lifts US player Balogun’s red card suspension at World Cup after Trump calls Infantino

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump intervened on behalf of American star forward Folarin Balogun, whose suspension was lifted in a decision that allows him to play in a World Cup match against...

52m ago

Top Stories

1 person critically injured in Brampton shooting

Police in Peel Region are searching for at least two suspects following a shooting in Brampton that has left one person with critical injuries. Investigators say the shooting occurred in the Earlsbridge...

1h ago

Woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

Police in Peel Region are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in her 30s in Mississauga early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Eglinton Avenue and Erin Mills Parkway area just...

2h ago

1 teen stabbed at Taste of Lawrence festival, 2 others arrested

Two 16-year-olds are in custody after another teen was stabbed Saturday evening in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Birchmount Road at approximately 10:40...

2h ago

FIFA lifts US player Balogun’s red card suspension at World Cup after Trump calls Infantino

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump intervened on behalf of American star forward Folarin Balogun, whose suspension was lifted in a decision that allows him to play in a World Cup match against...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Sneaky Dee's redevelopment plan withdrawn

An iconic dive bar and music venue is staying put. Brandon Choghri tells us how a redevelopment plan is now withdrawn after opposition from the community and a big corporation.

2h ago

2:24
Moroccan soccer fans celebrate win over Canada

Moroccan soccer fans gathered at a local cafe to watch the World Cup game against Canada. Alessandra Carniero caught up with them as they celebrated their national team's victory.

19h ago

2:38
Meet the 90-year-old man who unretired because he likes people

On Saturday, the Oakville butcher who welcomed Wolfgang Ordung out of retirement threw him a party to celebrate his birthday and the many years of service to the community. David Zura reports.

21h ago

0:31
Globalmedic providing relief packages to Venezuela

Operations are underway at GTA-based charity Globalmedic to provide aid to Venezuela.

22h ago

1:02
Prolonged heat event wraps up this weekend

The week-long heat event comes to an end on Sunday as much more comfortable temperatures are expected for the next several days before the heat builds back up midweek.

23h ago

More Videos