Public health officials warn of potential measles exposure in Scarborough

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is advising the public of a potential measles exposure at several health care facilities in the Scarborough area.

Officials say a travel-related case of measles was recently reported to the agency and members of the public may have been exposed to the viral disease at the following locations:

Sunday, June 28:

Scarborough Health Network, General Hospital ER waiting room, 3050 Lawrence Ave. E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2V5, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Monday, June 29:

Markington Family Care and Walk-in Clinic, 3227 Eglinton Ave. E, Unit 143 to 144, Scarborough, ON M1J 2H6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30:

Scarborough Health Network, General Hospital, Kids Out-patient Clinic at 3050 Lawrence Ave. E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2V5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Parents or guardians of infants under one year of age who may have been exposed to measles should contact Toronto Public Health or 311 immediately as they may be eligible for immunoglobulin treatment to help prevent infection,” officials wrote in a statement shared Sunday.

Officials say the exposure is linked to a travel-related case of measles that is not linked to the World Cup. Toronto hosted six matches for the international soccer tournament between June 12 and July 2.

Anyone exposed to measles should check that they’ve been fully vaccinated against the disease, officials say, and monitor for symptoms like fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and rashes until July 21.

The health agency says measles spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks and can stay in the air or on surfaces for more than two hours.

Toronto Public Health says it’s confirmed five cases of measles linked to international travel this year.